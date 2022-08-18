Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’ll know by now that actors Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are dating.

They’ve kept their relationship largely under wraps, but speaking to the Wall Street Journal Magazine in a new promo for her upcoming film, Kravitz got candid about what the one thing she found most attractive about her partner before they started dating.

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist,” she explains. “[I felt] that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that.”

“That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

For content, Kravitz has cast Tatum as the lead in her upcoming film, which marks her directorial debut. The movie, Pussy Island, is a psychological thriller which follows the story of a young waitress, played by Kravitz, who “sets her sights” on wealthy tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum.

It’s thought that Kravitz believed Tatum would be the perfect fit for the role, despite never having acted in anything of the sort previously. Why? Well, for exactly that reason.

“I think that’s exciting,” she explained. “To watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that,” Kravitz shared. Channing was her first choice – she has been open about being keen to cast “someone who hadn’t played a dark character before.”

Naturally, they’ve been working together a lot on set, which she explains has only brought them closer together – as co-workers and as a couple.

“When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space,” she explained during her interview. “And when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself.”

“I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she added.

Kravitz has starred in dramas spanning Batman and Big Little Lies previously so we are very excited to see what’s to come from Pussy Island. The movie is set to be released this autumn, but we’ll share more as we have it. Watch this space…