6 standout trends you need to know from New York Fashion Week

And just like that, we are already one-quarter of the way through the marathon that is fashion month.

Over the last week, top American designers showcased their Autumn/Winter 2023 collections to an audience of editors, buyers and industry insiders at New York Fashion Week. This season, we witnessed a return to the classics. Designers debuted impeccably cut coats, blazers and tailored separates, proving that you do not need shock factor to create standout runway moments.

In terms of trends, we saw the return of several noughties favourites including peplum tops and one-shoulder silhouettes. Brown leather also entered the chat, overshadowing the fabric's usual shade, while shearling made more than a few appearances. The prominence of rosettes shows no sign of slowing down, and draped dresses found their way into the spotlight.

Keep scrolling for 6 of the must-know trends from New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023.

New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 trends

1. Peplum Tops

From L-R: Tory Burch, Adeam, Brandon Maxwell (Image credit: Getty / Future )

The noughties called and they want their peplum tops back. Indeed, the trend we all invested in over a decade ago is back, but rest assured for 2023, it is chicer than ever. Tops with cinched waists and fluted hems appeared on the runway at Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch and Adeam, creating exaggerated silhouettes. My top tip? When wearing a peplum top, opt for a slimmer skirt or pair of tailored trousers to balance out the proportions.

2. Brown Leather

From L-R: Gabriela Hearst, Ulla Johnson, Brandon Maxwell (Image credit: Getty/ Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst)

Leather is a fabric we see on the Autumn/Winter runways every season, but this year it seems designers are swapping out traditional black for standout shades of deep burgundy and brown. We saw brown leather dresses make their way down the runway at Gabriela Hearst and Brandon Maxwell, while Ulla Johnson and Coach leant into leather separates. Proenza Schouler also debuted chocolate brown leather trousers and a midi skirt in the same shade.

3. Rosettes

From L-R: Hellessy, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera (Image credit: Getty / Future )

Rosettes and 3-D flowers were a major trend on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways last season, and evidently, its popularity shows no sign of slowing down. Designers from Carolina Herrera to Christian Siriano, Hellessy, Coach and Sandy Liang all opted for the embellishment, using 3-D florals across dresses, blazers and trousers.

4. Draped Dresses

From L-R: Altuzarra, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Jason Wu (Image credit: Getty / Future )

Women who appreciate all things comfort, rejoice! Fluid, draped dresses were all over the runways in New York. From Jonathan Simhai to Jason Wu, brands embraced a gathered, almost Grecian aesthetic, creating unique silhouettes with plenty of personality.

5. Shearling

From L-R: Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Coach (Image credit: Getty)

The Autumn/Winter runways are a time when cosiness reigns supreme and no fabric embodies this more perfectly than shearling. At Khaite and Michael Kors, fluffy white maxi coats made their way down the runway, while at Proenza Schouler, Brandon Maxwell and Coach shearling-lined jackets were the order of the day.

Khaite in particular really leaned into the aesthetic. The brand displayed a pair of white fur trousers on the runway and even created a strappy, v-neck camisole made from leather and shearling fabrics. Hygge is here to stay in 2023.

6. One-Shoulder Silhouettes

From L-R: Coach, Simkhai, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Simkhai (Image credit: Getty)

This winter, fashion is giving us the cold shoulder (quite literally) as brands embraced one-shoulder silhouettes on the NYFW runways. Coach, Simkhai, Michael Kors and more opted for the asymmetrical shape when creating dresses and tops. Gabriela Hearst, Coach and Simkhai offered dressier takes on the look, while Michael Kors debuted a one-shoulder knit dress that could be worn for more casual occasions.