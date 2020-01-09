From the designers to the dates, here's everything you need to be excited about

As Fashion Month draws to a close, after New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week 2020 marks the end of the bi-annual fashionable festivities. The press and fashion influencers of the world come in their hundreds for the final autumn/winter 20 set of shows, giving them a glimpse into what everybody will be wearing next season.

Below, we round up everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week AW20…

Paris Fashion Week 2020 dates

This season, Paris Fashion Week runs from Monday 24th February up until Tuesday 4th March. This will mark the end of this season of the main fashion month, until the next lot of shows in September 2020, which will present the spring/summer 2021 collections.

Paris Fashion Week 2020 tickets

Bagging yourself tickets to one of the biggest events of the fashion calendar is not an easy task, unfortunately. As with all of the fashion weeks, you have to apply for accreditation if you’d like coveted tickets to the catwalk shows – in this case, you have to make your case to the Fédération Française de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, though applications are closed now for this season. Make sure you apply well in advance here.

Paris Fashion Week 2020 schedule

Finishing off Fashion Month in the French fashion capital are some of the biggest names in the business that will set the heart of many a fashion enthusiast aflutter. The week usually starts off with Christian Dior and carries on with the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen and more. Brands such as By Far and Sandro often present their collections off schedule too.

You can view the whole schedule here.

Paris Fashion Week 2020 best moments

Keep an eye out for the chicest looks from the runway and all the celebrity pictures from the front row too. Of course, it’s all about the trends, and we’ll be bringing you the latest street style looks too.

We’ll be bringing you all of this and more for this season’s autumn/winter 2020 shows.

So watch this space…