We round up what's happening in the Italian fashion capital this season

Milan Fashion Week 2020 is the home of some of the world’s best-loved bi-annual fashion shows. As we gear up to the third of the big four events during Fashion Month, we break down everything you need to know about this season’s MFW…

Milan Fashion Week 2020 dates

Following New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, Milan kicks off on Tuesday 18th February and will run until Monday 24th February 2020, so get those dates in your diary. After that, it will be straight onto Paris, with its Fashion Week kicking off on Tuesday 25th February.

Milan Fashion Week 2020 tickets

Unfortunately, getting your hands on tickets for MFW is not a simple exercise. You have to register for accreditation as a buyer or press from the National Chamber of Italian Fashion who organises the shows, but ultimately it’s a very exclusive affair, so you’ll be hard pressed to get a coveted spot on the FROW. If you’re an influencer, and you have a working relationship with a brand, you might be invited too.

Milan Fashion Week 2020 schedule

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Milan Fashion Week plays host to some of the most coveted names in fashion. We’re talking Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, Moschino… The list is almost endless in terms of dreamy catwalk displays. It’s a real treat for the iconic fashion lover.

The full schedule is available to view at fashionweekonline.com, as well as news of all the live streams you need to tune in for.

Milan Fashion Week 2020 best moments

Last season did not disappoint when it came to memorable Milan dramatic moments, including J Lo closing the Versace show in that incredible tropical dress.

We’ll also be sharing all the most dramatic looks from the Milan Fashion Week runway, as well as which celebrities are spotted on the FROW.

