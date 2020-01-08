From the designers to how to get tickets, we've got you covered

One of the UK’s most coveted events of the year, London Fashion Week 2020, showing autumn/winter 2020, is fast approaching. Organised by the British Fashion Council, editors and fashion influencers alike will flock to the centre of the capital city to get the scoop on what everyone will be wearing next season.

From the week’s schedule to who will be in attendance and London Fashion Week’s best moments, this is everything you need to know about this season’s happenings…

London Fashion Week 2020 dates

This season, LFW will take place from Friday 14th to Tuesday 18th February – just after New York Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week 2020 tickets

Unfortunately, unless you’re a fashion buyer, blogger or press, it’s very unlikely you’ll be sitting on the FROW any time soon. Big designers such as Burberry, Molly Goddard and Victoria Beckham are strictly invite only and usually count the likes of the Beckhams, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner amongst their FROW guests.

However, since last season, the BFC has opened some of its shows to the public, and you can purchase tickets here. You will need to request tickets for the days that interest you, for shows such as De La Vali and Temperley London, which will take place at the BFC showspace on the Strand.

Tickets are available in both standard and VIP access and grant full access to the London Fashion Week Hub, previously exclusively open to press, industry and media.

London Fashion Week 2020 schedule

After a few seasons of change, we’re getting excited for our regular designer shows this season. Victoria Beckham is showing again, and so are Simone Rocha, Rejina Pyo, ERDEM and RIXO to name just a few.

The full schedule is available at londonfashionweek.co.uk, and you can keep up-to-date with the events as they happen through our best street style and catwalk looks edits, as well as all the gossip and trends.