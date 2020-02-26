The most talked-about moments at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month has almost come to a close, and whilst we told you all about the most extra moments of New York Fashion Week, London and then Milan Fashion Week, here are the ones everyone is talking about across the channel.

Rochas played with colours and proportions

Boxy jackets over silky jackets, brown patent leather corset midis and embellished oversized coats and plenty of tassels featured heavily in a collection that was full of colour, from lilac to orange.

Saint Laurent re-imagined Bond as a woman

At Saint Laurent, we saw outfits worthy of the next Jane Bond. Think PVC trench coats and leggings, killer heels and Sloane Ranger-inspired 80s blazer and pointed slingbacks.

Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated women

For her show at Paris Fashion Week, the Dior designer decked the venue with feminist phrases, and looked to the past for a collection that included heritage checks and fringes.

Keep scrolling for all our favourite looks from the runway too.