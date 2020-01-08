Your guide to New York Fashion Week 2020

Everything you need to know, from how to get tickets to which designers are showing.

With New York Fashion Week around the corner, it’s all about to kick off. Fashion editors, influencers, models and celebrities will be descending on the Big Apple to find out what we’ll all be wearing for autumn/winter 2020. Fashion houses such as Khaite, The Row and Zimmermann will show their latest collection and are a bound to have a surprise or two for the FROW.

Here’s everything you need to know…

New York Fashion Week 2020 Dates

New York Fashion Week 2020 will take place between Friday 7th to Wednesday 12th February 2020, leaving just enough time for show-goers to jet over to London Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Tickets

Sadly, unless you’re press or a buyer, you probably won’t be rubbing shoulders with Ana Wintour on the front row any time soon, however there are certain Fashion Week events that are open to the public, for which you can get tickets here.

If you’re a fashion blogger, you can also apply for press accreditation here, and this doesn’t guarantee you’ll get tickets, as it’s up to the designers whether they’d like you to attend their show or not. If you do get approved, you’ll get an email from their PR team to sort out your tickets.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Calendar

Some might say that New York Fashion Week isn’t as relevant as it used to be, in part thanks to designers like Tom Ford and Victoria Beckham taking their shows elsewhere (VB is now showing in London). However, big names like Rodarte, Prabal Gurung, Coach, and Tibi will still present.

Click here for the full schedule.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Best moments

Last New York Fashion Week wasn’t short of extra moments, like Kate Spade turning 30 and Zendaya teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger. Keep checking our best looks from the runway for all the latest gossip and trends.