8 iconic Paco Rabanne moments we will always remember
The designer passed away today, at age 88.
Paco Rabanne, the iconic Spanish designer has passed away today, at the age of 88.
The designer was beloved for his use of innovative materials and is the person who introduced the world to the instantly-recognisable and iconic Paco Rabanne chainmail dresses.
Rabanne first debuted the iconic dresses on the runway in 1966, and they are still referenced and reimagined today almost 60 years later. Since their debut, Paco Rabanne's chainmail dresses have only grown in popularity, and we still see them worn throughout fashion week street style (opens in new tab) and on red carpets (opens in new tab) today.
Rabanne was born in northern Spain in 1934, and was first introduced to the world of fashion through his mother, who was a seamstress at Cristobal Balenciaga's Spanish couturier. In his early career, Rabanne created jewellery for luxury labels such as Givenchy and Dior, before going on to launch his own brand. The designer was also responsible for creating a memorable costume in the 1968 film Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda.
Beloved the world over, keep scrolling for 7 iconic Paco Rabanne moments we won't forget.
Memorable Paco Rabanne moments:
Audrey Hepburn wears a Paco Rabanne dress in the 1967 film Two For The Road.
Paco Rabanne designed the costumes for the film Barbarella in 1968 starring Jane Fonda.
Paco Rabanne debuts a dress made of lacquered aluminium discs on the runway in 1968.
Carla Bruni takes to the runway for Paco Rabanne's Haute Couture fashion show in Paris in 1994.
Amber Valetta walks the runway for Paco Rabanne's ready-to-wear collection in 1996.
Lady Gaga wear Paco Rabanne to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2011.
Sienna Miller wears Paco Rabanne at the Met Gala in 2019.
A show-goer wears Paco Rabanne disc dress and bag at fashion week in 2022.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
