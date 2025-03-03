These are the 5 trends that took over the Oscar's 2025 red carpet
Structured silhouettes, pops of colour, and plenty of pink
The 97th annual Academy Awards red carpet didn't disappoint. From the Brit Awards last night to last week's SAG Awards, it's safe to say that celebrities have been building up to an incredible Oscars red carpet—and they definitely delivered.
Hollywood brought plenty of drama: Ariana Grande's Schiaparelli gravity-defying gown to Mikey Madison's pretty-in-pink, two-toned Christian Dior gown, which resembled a similar dress worn by Gwyneth Paltrow.
We've rounded up the biggest trends of the evening that will set the tone for occasion wear inspiration for 2025 and beyond.
Sheer pink
From Monica Barbaro to Mikey Madison and Rachel Sennott, soft and shimmering hues of pink were a recurring theme on the red carpet. Including A-line skirts and column silhouettes, all three actresses paired their looks with glittering motif jewellery and embellishments.
Back to Black
A black dress is a classic wardrobe staple that can solve any wardrobe woes, whether you're looking for a chic evening look or a quick, casual office get-up. For the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Scarlett Johansson, Margaret Qualley, and Miley Cyrus opted for elevated black dresses in shimmering velvet fabrics paired with shimmering jewellery and gloves.
Structured Silhouettes
Noted as one of Spring/Summer's 2025's biggest trends, structured silhouettes made a high-impact red carpet appearance at the Oscars. From Ariana Grande's classic champagne-toned Schiaparelli gown to Yasmin Finney's Harris Reed gown, and lest we forget Cynthia Erivo's custom Louis Vuitton.
Metallic Fabrics
After the Brit Awards' significant amount of transparent dresses, the Oscars went the opposite direction by opting for metallic hues in both sequinned and duchess satin. Key purveyors of the look included Demi Moore and Felicity Jones in Armani Privé and Halle Berry in Christian Siriano.
Pops of Colour
Of course, it wouldn't be an award ceremony without classic pops of colour. For the 97th annual Oscars, the A-list opted for different shades of red and pops of blue to bring in some extra drama from Stormi Reid in Alexander Vauthier Haute Couture, Michelle Yeoh, and Raye in Vivienne Westwood.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
