A look at the season ahead.

New York Fashion Week is back, and with lockdown as a thing of the past, this season the city has bucked digital presentations in favour of IRL events. NYC has been abuzz with editors, influencers and buyers, all eager to see what designers have envisioned for Spring/Summer 2023.

As far as trends are concerned, it seems that brands are continuing to turn to the noughties for inspiration. The popularity of low-waist silhouettes shows no sign of slowing down, while bubble skirts—the look seen all over It-girls on red carpets in 2006—have made a surprising resurgence. Favoured by the likes of Lauren Conrad and Paris Hilton over 15 years ago, the statement skirt is back in a big way, and this time it’s had a makeover.

Elsewhere, we’ve seen fringing given an evening update for 2023. The often casual embellishment now comes in crystal and beaded iterations, adorning the hemline of gowns and midi dresses. Designers evidently have celebrations on their minds, with party-ready dresses and separate appearing across several catwalks. For S/S23, it’s all about sequins, crystals and all that glitters.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the top 5 trends taking over New York Fashion Week.

The top trends from New York Fashion Week:

1. Bubble skirts are back

Cast your mind back to the mid-noughties. It was a time when MySpace reigned supreme, The OC and Misha Barton were all over our TVs, and bubble skirts were the look du jour. While we might be leaving MySpace in the past, for Spring/Summer 2023, the voluminous, puff-ball skirts of yore are in the midst of a revival.

Seen on the runway at Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Ulla Johnson and more, the bubble skirts of 2023 have been reimagined with low-waist silhouettes but still feel like a complete throwback. My teenage self can’t take it.

2. Not your average wallflower

Each year during the spring/summer runway shows, we see the return of floral prints. And to quote on very famous fashion figure, the trend is less than… groundbreaking. However, for 2023, designers are taking florals one step further by swapping 2D prints for 3D floral designs and appliques. From Carolina Herrera to Prabal Gurung, Patbo to Lela Rose, designers have created sculptural flowers this season, adding them to skirts, tops, blazers and even swimwear.

3. Fringe benefits

Shedding its wild west connotations, this season fringe is back again and now it’s chicer than ever. By way of Jonathan Simkhai, Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler, this season fringe trims have been added to formal wear and created with crystal embellishments and beading. It’s a decidedly dressy take on the trend.

4. How low can you go

Low-waist silhouettes have been making a comeback for a few reasons now. We’ve seen the return of low-rise jeans and cargo trousers. For the Spring season, designers are reimaging the look across very, very low-waisted maxi skirts and tailored trousers. Peter Do and Tibi sent models down the runway in white, low-slung maxis, while LaQuan Smith opted for hip-skimming trousers in bold shades of pink, green and yellow.

5. All that glitters

With lockdowns now over, designers are clearly in the mood to have a good time. Party-ready pieces have been seen all over the runway with sequins, crystal and glitter embellishments making their mark at Brandon Maxwell, Tom Ford and Michael Kors. Tom Ford’s collection in particular had a retro feel with Studio 54-esque metallic ensembles and voluminous curly hairstyles to match.