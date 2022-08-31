So many gorgeous pieces.
What do you get when you mix an iconic British jewellery brand, with a powerhouse celebrity stylist? Why a capsule collection of jewels worth a spot on your wish list, of course.
Monica Vinader has teamed up with renowned A-list stylist, Kate Young, to create a 13-piece collection of earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces. While she hardly needs an introduction, for the unfamiliar, Kate Young is the person responsible for the outfit choices of some of Hollywood’s chicest women. As a stylist, her client list includes Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez, Sophia Tuner and Margot Robbie (to name a few).
With a resume like that, it’s hardly a surprise that Monica Vinader tapped the creative to collaborate on a collection. And as expected, she did not disappoint. Crafted in 18ct gold vermeil, the items in the capsule feature sculptural silhouettes and bespoke cut gemstones. Working with a palette of gold, yellow and emerald green, each piece feels contemporary and can be styled for daytime or dressier occasions.
We could imagine Selena on the red carpet in the statement green drop earrings, while the gold, cuff bracelet would definitely be at home on Margot Robbie.
Aside from its beautiful designs, Monica Vinader is also known for its sustainable practices. The brand uses 100% recycled gold and recycled silver in its collections and was even named the Best Sustainable Luxury Jewellery Brand in Marie Claire’s 2022 Sustainability awards.
Shop the Monica Vinader x Kate Young collection:
Bangle, £495 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
According to Monica Vinader, this collection celebrates beauty in simplicity and nothing epitomises that more than this sleek, recycled gold bangle.
Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings, £195 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
Featuring green onyx gemstone, these earrings will be a unique addition to your jewellery box.
Gemstone Tennis Necklace, £450 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
Whether worn to a celeb-filled A-list party or paired alongside jeans and a t-shirt, this necklace is a timeless classic. This necklace also comes in emerald green.
Gemstone Stud Earrings, £80 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
A simple stud earring that is just perfect for the everyday.
Gemstone Bangle, £550 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
Another iteration of the simple bangle shape, yet this one also features black onyx, making it a little extra special.
Gemstone Ring, £150| Monica Vinader x Kate Young
A uniquely designed cocktail ring, featuring a chic oval silhouette and bespoke cut green onyx gemstone.
Gemstone Cocktail Earrings, £250 | Monica Vinader x Kate Young
These green drop earrings are a show-stopper, sure to elevate any outfit. These beauties are also available in yellow quartz.