What do you get when you mix an iconic British jewellery brand, with a powerhouse celebrity stylist? Why a capsule collection of jewels worth a spot on your wish list, of course.

Monica Vinader has teamed up with renowned A-list stylist, Kate Young, to create a 13-piece collection of earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces. While she hardly needs an introduction, for the unfamiliar, Kate Young is the person responsible for the outfit choices of some of Hollywood’s chicest women. As a stylist, her client list includes Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez, Sophia Tuner and Margot Robbie (to name a few).

With a resume like that, it’s hardly a surprise that Monica Vinader tapped the creative to collaborate on a collection. And as expected, she did not disappoint. Crafted in 18ct gold vermeil, the items in the capsule feature sculptural silhouettes and bespoke cut gemstones. Working with a palette of gold, yellow and emerald green, each piece feels contemporary and can be styled for daytime or dressier occasions.

We could imagine Selena on the red carpet in the statement green drop earrings, while the gold, cuff bracelet would definitely be at home on Margot Robbie.

Aside from its beautiful designs, Monica Vinader is also known for its sustainable practices. The brand uses 100% recycled gold and recycled silver in its collections and was even named the Best Sustainable Luxury Jewellery Brand in Marie Claire’s 2022 Sustainability awards.

