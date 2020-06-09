Sales of this jewellery piece have gone up massively

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You might think that having to isolate yourself at home because of the global pandemic would mean that you might be inclined to wear jewellery, but you’d be wrong.

Surprisingly, anklet sales have gone up by a huge 71% since the lockdown, according to UK-based Missoma, cementing their status as the summer jewellery trend par excellence.

According to the brand founder Marisa, this might be because the anklet is an easy and affordable way to dress up anything from throw-on dresses to loungewear.

She says, ‘Anklets were a big part of 90s and 00s fashion which is having a real resurgence. I think as people are turning more to accessories and the small pick-me-ups right now in isolation, anklets are becoming even more popular – especially as we head towards summer, where you can pair them with cropped trousers and the sandals you’ve been waiting all year to wear.’

Influencer Lucy Williams, who has been designing collections with the brand for the past few years, agrees, ‘To me, having an anklet on when I’m dressed up makes me feel a bit more like myself, a little bit more laid-back and relaxed. I think in times like these, it’s the little things that count and a little slither of gold round your ankle, even if just with trackies and an oversized t-shirt, can make you feel just that bit more “done”. Just like gold hoops or a gold chain, I do think an anklet, as subtle as it is, can really transform how you feel and what you’re trying to say. ‘

So how to put a fresh new spin on the trend for SS20? Well first off, you’re going to have to invest in chains, in fact such is the love for them at the moment that sales of chains have gone up almost 20% (thanks in no doubt to Connell’s chain).

They’re also key to nailing another big summer trend, flip flops. Lucy says, ‘I love wearing one with heels and a slip dress at a wedding or with a cropped, tailored suit for a work dinner. I have a pair of chunky, black leather flip-flops that I feel are just made a million times better with the addition of an anklet next to them.’

And finally, don’t be afraid to stack says Marisa: ‘Pair a sleek style like our Gold Square Snake Chain Anklet with a charm design such as the Lucy Williams Gold Beaded Coin anklet. It reminds me of holidays in France, lounging poolside and seeing them glint in the sunshine – we can only dream right now, right?’