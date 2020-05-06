Paul Mescal just revealed what happened to Connel’s chain and it’s devastating

Trending:

Penny Goldstone

Just when we were all in the throes of passion brought on by Connel’s chain, Paul Mescal, aka Connel IRL, has dealt us a devastating blow: he lost the chain.

Speaking to Variety, the actor revealed he actually gave it to his Normal People co-star Daisy as a wrap gift (let’s just stop for a moment here, it is such a Connel thing to do, don’t you think?), before it was lost during a photoshoot.

He explained, ‘I gave it to Daisy and I’m not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff.

But, don’t you worry, there is a happy ending, because it was eventually found, phew! Paul said, ‘it was found eventually and I think Daisy has it now. You can call off the search party!’

The actor also said he couldn’t possibly have foreseen becoming a sex symbol and how powerful the chain would be.

‘It’s like Harry Potter, the wand chooses you! […] It wasn’t there in the first fitting… then when I came back there was a selection of different ones and that one seemed right because it’s simple but it’s also a statement that I don’t think Connell knows he is making.’

I couldn’t have put it better myself.

