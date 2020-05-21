Trending:

The best throw-on dresses to survive the heatwave

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

Oh how I love a throw-on dress, especially during a heatwave when I can’t bear the thought of anything remotely touching my skin.

The beauty of the throw-on dress is that, as its name suggest, you can literally throw it on and feel put-together, yet it is often roomy, airy and undeniably comfortable.

In other words, it requires minimal thought and effort, and that is just what we need during the era of working from home and Zoom calls (long may it not last). And if you’re bored of loungewear, it’s the logical next step, without going too far out of your comfort zone.

View this post on Instagram

Another contender for the perfect white dress 🕊

A post shared by Alexis Foreman (@alexisforeman) on

Over on Instagram, editors and influencers agree. The likes of Alexis Foreman, Monikh Dale and Brittany Bathgate have all embraced the trend, often pairing billowy and minimalist dresses with this summer’s biggest shoe style: the thong sandal (preferably The Row).

You can even make them dressier by pairing them with some mules or barely-there heeled sandals.

Another great reason to invest in a throw-on dress is that it’s more than just a passing trend, in fact, invest in the right one and you’ll be wearing it summer after summer. Who doesn’t love a billowy dress for lunch al fresco on holiday, right?

View this post on Instagram

Byron Bay, January 🌞

A post shared by Brittany Bathgate (@brittanybathgate) on

The key to picking the winning style, is cut and fabric. You don’t want it to look like a sack, and you want lightweight and durable fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk. Think tent dressing, but make it fashion.

Although I’m a lover of all things print, I do think the throw-on dress works better if it’s a block colour, or monochrome.

If you’re feeling flush, contemporary designers such as Three Graces and Bouguessa offer some great options, though on the high street, the likes of COS and H&M are really nailing the trend too. Australian label particularly excel at this, and I’m a big fan of Matteau, SIR, Aje and Lee Mathews.

Shop my edit of the best throw-on dresses below.

best throw on dresses
This is an image 1 of 8

DRESS WITH GATHERED PANELS, £55.30 at COS


best throw on dresses
This is an image 2 of 8

MATTEAU Open-back gathered cotton-poplin maxi dress, £420 at Net-A-Porter


best throw on dresses
This is an image 3 of 8

THREE GRACES LONDON Cosette cotton dress, £410


best throw on dresses
This is an image 4 of 8

Flowy Puffed Sleeves Cotton Dress, £506 at Bouguessa


best throw on dresses
This is an image 5 of 8

Puff sleeve dress, £19.99 at H&M


best throw on dresses
This is an image 6 of 8

EMBROIDERED MIDI DRESS, £49.99 at ZARA


best throw on dresses
This is an image 7 of 8

Midi shirt dress, £69.99 at MANGO


best throw on dresses
This is an image 8 of 8

LEE MATHEWS Workroom drawcord cotton-poplin dress, £310 at MATCHESFASHION



