The best throw-on dresses to survive the heatwave

Oh how I love a throw-on dress, especially during a heatwave when I can’t bear the thought of anything remotely touching my skin.

The beauty of the throw-on dress is that, as its name suggest, you can literally throw it on and feel put-together, yet it is often roomy, airy and undeniably comfortable.

In other words, it requires minimal thought and effort, and that is just what we need during the era of working from home and Zoom calls (long may it not last). And if you’re bored of loungewear, it’s the logical next step, without going too far out of your comfort zone.

Over on Instagram, editors and influencers agree. The likes of Alexis Foreman, Monikh Dale and Brittany Bathgate have all embraced the trend, often pairing billowy and minimalist dresses with this summer’s biggest shoe style: the thong sandal (preferably The Row).

You can even make them dressier by pairing them with some mules or barely-there heeled sandals.

Another great reason to invest in a throw-on dress is that it’s more than just a passing trend, in fact, invest in the right one and you’ll be wearing it summer after summer. Who doesn’t love a billowy dress for lunch al fresco on holiday, right?

The key to picking the winning style, is cut and fabric. You don’t want it to look like a sack, and you want lightweight and durable fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk. Think tent dressing, but make it fashion.

Although I’m a lover of all things print, I do think the throw-on dress works better if it’s a block colour, or monochrome.

If you’re feeling flush, contemporary designers such as Three Graces and Bouguessa offer some great options, though on the high street, the likes of COS and H&M are really nailing the trend too. Australian label particularly excel at this, and I’m a big fan of Matteau, SIR, Aje and Lee Mathews.

Shop my edit of the best throw-on dresses below.