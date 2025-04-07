All the cool girls are adding jewellery to their trouser leg

necklaces and brooches on trousers
(Image credit: @camillaandmarc @maryannjenkk @canolaura19)
Another day, another social media fuelled styling trend, and I know it won’t be long until we’re all weaving this one into our wardrobes. Unlike the cool yet slightly confusing fixation with wearing football shirts over skirts or the extreme coquette core that presumably had haberdasheries running out of ribbons, this wardrobe tweak is sure to be welcomed by every kind of fashion fan. And, what’s better, you can most likely achieve it with items you already own (although I have added some shopping suggestions, just to be on the safe side).

To effortlessly yet elegantly upgrade any outfit, the chicest women are adding jewellery to their trouser legs. Yes, really. And it’s demanding a lot of attention, quickly becoming a go-to trend to make even the simplest of looks suddenly appear much more sophisticated.

While some opt for brooches, others are tempted towards necklaces, but the basic steps remain the same: wrap, pin, or clasp the jewellery around the outside of your trouser leg and your outfit will be instantly upgraded. It's as simple as that. Although, of course, you’ll want to ensure it’s tight enough to not slip and trail on the floor.

To make more of a style statement, reach for chunkier jewellery and colour-clash them against your trousers. A thick silver chain, for example, will truly stand out against a black pair of trousers, while a black cord necklace will seem much more subtle.

You can also use your shoes to draw extra attention to your ankle area, as Thayana proves perfectly in her how-to-style video. Or, of course, if you’d prefer a more minimalist take, the opposite is then true – look for thin chains, similar shades, and finely detailed brooches for a more delicate version of the trend.

Instructions over and inspiration set, it’s now time to get ahead of the trend before it truly takes hold. And if your jewellery and trouser collection isn’t quite lending itself to this design, I’ve added some shopping suggestions below. Remember, these pieces will be quite close to the floor and are at risk of falling off, so this isn’t a job for our prized possessions.

Shop trouser-leg jewellery

The choice for trouser leg jewellery mainly comes down to personal preference, although some pieces will be easier to attach than others. A cord necklace can easily be tied to any ankle size, while a clasp style will have to be just the right length to wrap around (most likely twice) without slipping down. Or, of course, you can opt for a brooch for the most simple solution.

Cord Stone-Pendant Necklace

Shop trousers

Although this trend is easy to achieve, finding the right style of trousers is essential. Firstly, you'll want a long, near-floor-skimming pair, so your jewellery has somewhere to sit – no cropped lengths here. Secondly, both a straight-leg and wide-leg cut will work, creating a tapered ankle silhouette once the jewellery is attached. And thirdly, if you're opting for weighty brooches or necklaces, you'll want a heavier fabric that can easily hold them.

