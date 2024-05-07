Ballardian fantasy or nightmare? This is how Met Gala guests interpreted 'The Garden of Time' dress code

Some of the biggest fashion icons of our time came out in full force last night to mark the annual Met Gala fundraising event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, the theme was centred around 'Sleeping Beauties', which not only added a fairytale element to the evening but also encouraged guests to think about the historic fashion trends that deserve a Rennaisance.

The dress code for the Met Gala red (or should be say cream and green) carpet itself had the theme of The Garden of Time, based on a short story written by English novelist J.G. Ballard. As Miranda Priestly (who was inspired by long-time Met Gala chair Anna Wintour herself) would say: Florals? For the Met Gala? Groundbreaking. But this isn't just any floral theme.

Ballard was a master of dystopian fiction and his 1962 short story is much darker than your classic fairytale, with the likes of Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson channelling this with inky colours and gothic motifs.

What was the Met Gala 2024 theme and dress code?

The theme of the Met Gala 2024 is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which nods to the Costume Institute’s new exhibit showcasing around 50 historic pieces of fashion that are so fragile, they could never be worn again.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently issued a press release on the exhibition, explaining it "will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body."

Meanwhile, the dress code to support this theme is The Garden of Time, based on the Ballardian short story of the same name. The story tells the tale of a Count and Countess who spend their days relaxing in their walled garden, immersing themselves in classical music and art. However, their idyllic existence is interrupted by the arrival of an "immense rabble", who, after storming the aristocratic couple's manicured country garden, destroy every last flower in it. Somewhat ironic, considering the Met Gala is an event for the fashion world's most elite players.

Nevertheless, it's a theme that encouraged guests to think outside the box when it came to horticultural nods and floral themes for gowns, with the results on the red carpet showing varying degrees of commitment. Met Gala watchers were frustrated with some interpretations of the theme, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'The theme is the garden of time, what is so hard about that?' While another wrote: 'Why does nobody understand the theme?' While another wrote: 'Like Y’ALL need to find some new stylists cause this is unacceptable?'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But not everyone was given a scathing review, with many celebrities channelling the concepts into breathtaking ensembles that ranged from the ethereal to the gothic. These are our favourite takes on The Garden of Time theme.

6 celebrities who nailed the Met Gala theme

Greta Lee in Met Gala-sponsor Loewe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Met Gala curator and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour gave some more insights into how to approach the theme, telling guests to channel ideas around 'fleeting beauty' into their ensembles, leading to some beautiful interpretations with sheer fabric, like this high-concept Loewe gown worn by Greta Lee for her Met Gala debut.

Zendaya wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal

Zendaya attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal, Bulgari jewels and a headpiece from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2007 collection by Philip Treacy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya stunned onlookers with not just one, but two incredible gowns, both designed by Galliano. The first shows the Challengers actress wearing an emerald green and electric blue gown crafted from organza and satin, incorporating motifs from nature including birds, grapes and feathers, with a veil that adds a more gothic element.

Zendaya wearing John Galliano for Givenchy

Zendaya attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing a John Galliano-era Givenchy gown from 1996 with a fascinator from the Alexander McQueen 2006 collection by Philip Treacy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's second outfit was a Givenchy gown designed by John Galliano in 1996, embracing romanticism with a traditional bodice and full skirt, finished with an incredible headpiece filled with multicoloured roses.

Janelle Monáe wearing Vera Wang

Janelle Monáe attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing Vera Wang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe slayed in a barely-there gown from Vera Wang encapsulating the fragility of fashion, which also made a nod towards a more sustainable future, with a shoulder piece crafted from recycled bottles.

Kendall Jenner wearing Alexander McQueen for Givenchy

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing Alexander McQueen for Givenchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is giving us dark fairytale with this 1999 Alexander McQueen for Givenchy haute couture gown, which has never been worn before. The cascading waist-length dark waves finish the look perfectly.

Rebecca Ferguson wearing Thom Browne

Rebecca Ferguson attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing Thom Browne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson added a magical element to her ensemble with a striking embroidered lining hiding underneath the actor's dramatic cape. The gown is Thom Browne and looks flawless.

Anna Wintour wearing custom Loewe

Anna Wintour attends the Met Gala 2024 wearing custom Loewe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who better to conclude with than Anna Wintour herself? The fashion editor wore a black Loewe coat embroidered with bright flowers over a lighter dress.