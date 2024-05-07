The Met Gala 2024: All of the best after party looks

Because the fun doesn't stop after the red carpet

Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2024 after party look
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published

Sheer dresses, corsets, floral appliques, and lace dominated The Met Gala 2024 red carpet. With a great bunch of first-time attendees, family gatherings, and pregnancy announcements, this year's red carpet was one to remember.

But what happens next? With countless after-parties around New York City celebrating fashion's biggest night out, the looks continue way past Met's doors.

In true after-hours style, we witnessed plenty more skin, lace, and boudoir-esque corsetry. From Kendall Jenne's two after-party dresses sourced straight from Givenchy's Spring/ Summer 1997 collection and a custom lace number by Andreas Kronthaler at Vivienne Westwood to Janelle Monáe's Area mini dress that genuinely had us seeing stars.

So here's to more incredible vintage, floral motifs and different iterations of this year's "A Garden of Time" dressing theme. Below, we rounded up the best Met Gala 2024 after-party looks.

Kendall Jenner

Wearing not one, but two after party looks we have Kendall Jenner in an angelic winged look from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 1997 collection. Designed by non other than Alexander McQueen.

Met Gala 2024: Kendall Jenner after party look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

Truly the queen of The Met Gala after party looks, Janelle Monáe wears a mini dress from Area.

Met Gala 2024: Janelle Monáe after party look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti

The Italian model looked incredible in a sheer mini dress paired with sleek leather gloves. Chic.

Met gala 2024: Vittoria ceretti after party look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Rocha

Another incredible show-stopping look from Coco Rocha who wears a long wrapped tulle dress with a fishtail finish.

Met Gala 2024: Coco Rocha after party look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

The physical embodiment of casual cool, Winnie Harlow looked incredible in white undone cargos, a simple statement vest and silver accessories.

Met Gala 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs looks incredibly effortlessly cool in a khaki maxi dress with a sleek high-slit cut on the leg.

Met Gala 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Met Gala
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸