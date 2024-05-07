The Met Gala 2024: All of the best after party looks

Sheer dresses, corsets, floral appliques, and lace dominated The Met Gala 2024 red carpet. With a great bunch of first-time attendees, family gatherings, and pregnancy announcements, this year's red carpet was one to remember.

But what happens next? With countless after-parties around New York City celebrating fashion's biggest night out, the looks continue way past Met's doors.

In true after-hours style, we witnessed plenty more skin, lace, and boudoir-esque corsetry. From Kendall Jenne's two after-party dresses sourced straight from Givenchy's Spring/ Summer 1997 collection and a custom lace number by Andreas Kronthaler at Vivienne Westwood to Janelle Monáe's Area mini dress that genuinely had us seeing stars.

So here's to more incredible vintage, floral motifs and different iterations of this year's "A Garden of Time" dressing theme. Below, we rounded up the best Met Gala 2024 after-party looks.

Kendall Jenner

Wearing not one, but two after party looks we have Kendall Jenner in an angelic winged look from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 1997 collection. Designed by non other than Alexander McQueen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

Truly the queen of The Met Gala after party looks, Janelle Monáe wears a mini dress from Area.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti

The Italian model looked incredible in a sheer mini dress paired with sleek leather gloves. Chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Rocha

Another incredible show-stopping look from Coco Rocha who wears a long wrapped tulle dress with a fishtail finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

The physical embodiment of casual cool, Winnie Harlow looked incredible in white undone cargos, a simple statement vest and silver accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs looks incredibly effortlessly cool in a khaki maxi dress with a sleek high-slit cut on the leg.