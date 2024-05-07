The Met Gala 2024: All of the best after party looks
Because the fun doesn't stop after the red carpet
Sheer dresses, corsets, floral appliques, and lace dominated The Met Gala 2024 red carpet. With a great bunch of first-time attendees, family gatherings, and pregnancy announcements, this year's red carpet was one to remember.
But what happens next? With countless after-parties around New York City celebrating fashion's biggest night out, the looks continue way past Met's doors.
In true after-hours style, we witnessed plenty more skin, lace, and boudoir-esque corsetry. From Kendall Jenne's two after-party dresses sourced straight from Givenchy's Spring/ Summer 1997 collection and a custom lace number by Andreas Kronthaler at Vivienne Westwood to Janelle Monáe's Area mini dress that genuinely had us seeing stars.
So here's to more incredible vintage, floral motifs and different iterations of this year's "A Garden of Time" dressing theme. Below, we rounded up the best Met Gala 2024 after-party looks.
Kendall Jenner
Wearing not one, but two after party looks we have Kendall Jenner in an angelic winged look from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 1997 collection. Designed by non other than Alexander McQueen.
Janelle Monáe
Truly the queen of The Met Gala after party looks, Janelle Monáe wears a mini dress from Area.
Vittoria Ceretti
The Italian model looked incredible in a sheer mini dress paired with sleek leather gloves. Chic.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Coco Rocha
Another incredible show-stopping look from Coco Rocha who wears a long wrapped tulle dress with a fishtail finish.
Winnie Harlow
The physical embodiment of casual cool, Winnie Harlow looked incredible in white undone cargos, a simple statement vest and silver accessories.
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs looks incredibly effortlessly cool in a khaki maxi dress with a sleek high-slit cut on the leg.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
The mothers were mothering at last night's Met Gala
Adwoa Aboah and Lea Michele brought secret plus ones to the Met Gala
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Hailey Bieber called it, glow in the dark nails are this years must have festival mani
She’s radioactive
By Jazzria Harris
-
Sports caps will add a chic-yet-practical touch to any gym outfit - as these Editor-approved picks prove
It's officially sports cap season.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
All the stars arriving at the Met Gala for the first time ever
What a debut!
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Anna Wintour arrives at the Met Gala 2024 with her offspring in tow
It’s a family affair
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The Met Gala 2024 red carpet live: all the must-see looks
See who wore what
By Sofia Piza
-
Billie Eilish stuns in a black lace gown by Simone Rocha at the Met Gala 2023
Billie Eilish wore a showstopping gothic dress to honour Karl Lagerfeld's legacy
By Lauren Hughes
-
Anne Hathaway just wore an updated version of Liz Hurley’s iconic Versace pin dress—and we’re obsessed.
Anne Hathaway always wins on the red carpet but tonight is next level
By Dionne Brighton
-
Dua Lipa wore a never seen before Tiffany necklace–valued at £8 million—on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Dua Lipa serves serious princess vibes at this year's Met Gala
By Dionne Brighton
-
Blake Lively's Met Gala outfits have an unusual common theme
Did you notice?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Met Gala 2023: Everything you need to know about Fashion's big night out
The most stylish night in the Fashion calendar is here
By Penny Goldstone