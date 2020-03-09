Here’s why it was no coincidence Meghan Markle wore that red dress

This week, Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the family, and ever the diplomat, the Duchess of Sussex has taken the opportunity to champion local designers.

She wore a Victoria Beckham dress for her first official appearance, and then a necklace by a British designer, which held a special meaning.

Finally for one of her final outings this weekend, she chose a red caped Safiyaa gown, paired with a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag. Prince Harry and his wife were attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music, and for the occasion Harry wore his red Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform.

It’s thought that the Duchess purposefully matched him to show her support, especially as the event is for a cause close to her husband’s heart.

During the evening, the Royal Marines showcased their musical talents at the Royal Albert Hall, with all proceeds went to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

The couple are said to want to focus on helping veterans when they officially step down from royal duties later this month.

Incidentally, the Duchess has worn this designer before, in fact sporting the same dress in a turquoise hue when she was still pregnant with baby Archie.