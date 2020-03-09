Meghan Markle wore a necklace with a special meaning

Since coming back to the UK for their farewell tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy, with the Duchess even secretly visiting a school in Dagenham, which she revealed on the couple’s Instagram page to mark International Women’s Day.

The Duchess has been championing UK designers during her visits, wearing a Victoria Beckham dress for her first outing, as well as smaller creators such as Roxanne First jewellery.

And in case you missed it, she wore a charm with a powerful meaning the other day too, which she paired with a Topshop blouse.

The necklace is by jewellery band Sophie Lis, and is aptly called the Love Pendant. It features a diamond plus sign French words ‘Qu’hier’ and a minus sign, above the word ‘que demain’, which translates into ‘every day I love you more, more than yesterday and less than tomorrow’.

So it could well be a gift from Prince Harry, or simply to herself as a sign of love for her family.