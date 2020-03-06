Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK and looking happier than ever

Welcome back Sussexes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world this year, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold, both attending last night’s Endeavour Fund Awards, with Harry founding the Endeavour Fund.

‘Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year,’ read a caption alongside a video of the event posted to the Sussex Royal account. ‘By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world.

‘These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community.’

Harry and Meghan were all smiles looking as happy as ever, something that royal expert Katie Nicholl warned in a recent interview with OK! Magazine is a front for the ‘bittersweet’ emotions they would be feeling.

‘It’s bittersweet for [Meghan] because she sacrificed a lot to move to the UK,’ Katie Nicholl explained. ‘She gave up her home, her nationality and her career and fully threw herself into royal life, so there will be a sadness about the way it all panned out.’

She continued: ‘Even if she’s feeling uneasy, she won’t let it show. She can put on a good front, so we will see plenty of that megawatt Meghan smile over the coming days.’

Welcome back Harry and Meghan! We’re looking forward to having you back if only for a few days!