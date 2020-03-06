Meghan Markle wears a British designer for her big comeback

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their big UK return yesterday, attending the Endeavour Fund Awards, which Harry founded.

This marks the first time the royal couple have made a public appearance together since moving to Canada and renouncing their titles and official duties.

As is often custom for women of the royal family, Meghan chose to support a local designer, one which she has worn before: Victoria Beckham.

The Duchess of Sussex added a much needed pop of colour to an otherwise rainy and miserable evening, thanks to a turquoise blue tailored pencil dress.

She accessorised with her trusted Manolo Blahnik heels and a clutch bag by Stella McCartney.

Whether intentionally or not, Prince Harry matched his wife’s outfit with a royal blue suit and light-coloured tie.