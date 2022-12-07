Meghan Markle just made a case for the return of the off-the-shoulder silhouette
Kate Middleton is a fan, too.
Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, stepped out to attend the Ripple of Home Awards Gala in New York City. At the glamorous event, the couple were honoured with the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award for the humanitarian work they do through the Archewell Foundation (opens in new tab).
For the occasion, Meghan opted to don a white, off-the-shoulder gown, complete with sparkling drop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. The gown was a custom-made design by Louis Vuitton's (opens in new tab) creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.
Featuring front pleated detailing and long sleeves, Markle's gown was certainly the embodiment of winter white done right. Proving there's no reason to leave the shade by the wayside once the cooler weather hits.
Evidently, the off-the-shoulder silhouette is a popular one amongst royal women at the moment, as just a few days ago the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stepped out in an off-the-shoulder dress (opens in new tab) of her very own while attending the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston (opens in new tab).
Middleton opted for a green gown by Solace London, which she rented from the fashion rental platform HURR.
The off-the-shoulder silhouette is an enduring style that returns year after year, certainly making it a worthwhile investment. In the winter months, we regularly see the rise of off-the-shoulder knit dresses which strike the perfect balance between cosy and contemporary.
Given the look now has the royal seal of approval, there's no better time to invest in the style. Keep scrolling to shop off-the-shoulder knit dresses now.
Shop off-the-shoulder winter dresses:
