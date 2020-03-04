Louis Vuitton makes us travel through time at Paris Fashion Week

The venue

As always, the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show was set within the historical Louvre museum, yet this season Nicolas Ghesquière created a magical set that really made us forget what year – or even century – we were in.

He harked back to the days the house was known for creating the ‘art of travel’ through its luggage, by making us travel through time thanks to a cast of 200 characters in period costumes ranging from the 15th century to 1950.

They were created by Milena Canonero, Stanley Kubrick’s Designer of Costumes, who worked on A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon and The Shining.

The cast looked on from their places on the grandstand as models walked down the runway to classical music composed by Woodkid and Bryce Dessner.

The collection

There again, Nicolas Ghesquière was inspired by collisions of time. In his show notes, he pondered, ‘What if all of the innumerable eras that nourish fashion could come together in the here and now? And what if, in the present moment, we could confront history with contemporary freedoms, staged for the pure pleasure of fashion? A clash of styles, unexpected pairings, subverted functions…’

The result was a beautifully anachronistic collection. There were modern patent leather leggings paired with 80s-style padded blazers, and 90s slip dresses and sporty anoraks. There were 80s shell suits, and rara skirts paired with biker jackets and baker boy hats.

The accessories

Vintage-style La Petite Malle bags clashed with edgier patent clutch bags, while more classic monogram bags were carried under shoulders to add a modern touch. Leather driving gloves also featured heavily.

The FROW

Alicia Vikander, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

The standout piece

The 80s style checked blazer that gives us strong Diana-the-Sloane-Ranger-years vibes.