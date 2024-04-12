Meghan Markle is heading back to the screen in a brand new show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her Montecito life with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet never failing to make headline news.

This month, it has been career news that has made the 42-year-old headlines, with it reported that Meghan Markle is returning to television.

The Duchess of Sussex made a name for herself as an actress, starring in the TV show Suits before meeting Prince Harry, ultimately leaving the small screen to focus on royal duties.

Now however, following the Sussex couple's 2020 step away from working royal life, the Duchess is back - creating a new TV show for Netflix.

The TV show in question is said to be a non-fiction series with Markle at its helm, that according to representatives via Vogue “will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

The project, that is currently untitled, comes amid the news of "American Riviera Orchard" - Meghan Markle's upcoming lifestyle brand launch, with the two thought to be linked.

While information about the new brand is expected to be released by the Duchess in due course, it is thought that American Riviera Orchard will be a luxury lifestyle brand, with "dozens of products" reportedly in the works.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to The Guardian, "the brand's trademark filing application includes cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters, alongside table place card holders.

And a second registration application via the publication reportedly "includes stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear and a range of pet-related items such as leashes, collars, feeding mats and bird seed".

The TV show that is expected to accompany the brand will reportedly be directed by Michael Steed, and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, with the Duchess of Sussex listed among the executive producers for Archewell Productions.

Little else is known about Meghan Markle's upcoming TV series and the American Riviera Orchard brand in general, but we're officially in already.

We will continue to update this story.