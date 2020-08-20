Here’s where you can buy Meghan Markle’s friendship bracelet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Although we haven’t seen as much as we’d like of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they have been forced to stay indoors due to the global pandemic, they have given us a little sneak peek of their new LA home through various Zoom calls (and they’re hopefully coming back to the UK soon anyway).

During the calls, Meghan has worn some of her favourite pieces of jewellery, including this charm necklace, which is said to ward off negative vibes. As we’ve come to expect from the Duchess, most of her jewellery seems to have some sort of significance, whether it’s her eternity ring with hidden birth stones, or even her engagement ring.

Some eagle-eyed royal fans may have spotted that she has worn the same friendship bracelet in several calls, a rose gold and cord number by British brand Monica Vinader. At just £125, it’s a pretty affordable option too, and you can have it engraved on the inside if you want to add even more significance to it.

Shop now: Linear Friendship Bracelet for £125 from Monica Vinader

Seeing as the Duchess has worn it so many times, she is obviously attached to it, though there is no way of knowing whether she bought it herself, or if it was a gift. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is already a fan of the brand, and even owns its green Siren earrings (£115), so it would make sense that she would have gifted it to Meghan to symbolise their friendship.

Or it could’ve been a present from Prince Harry, perhaps engraved with a significant date or message. Either way, it’s a lovely bracelet to wear on its own, or stacked with others as Meghan has done with her Cartier bracelet.

You can also buy it in silver or yellow gold, and with different cord colours.