Meghan Markle’s Zoom call necklace wards off negative vibes

Although Meghan Markle is not a working royal anymore, she did make an appearance this week to support one the charities of which she is a patron: Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women re-enter the work force.

The royal logged on via Zoom to help coach a young woman applying for a job, giving her interview tips and so on.

She said, ‘It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.’

During the call, in which Meghan looked happy and confident, she layered a couple of pretty gold necklaces, one of which is meant to ward off negative vibes.

The charm necklace by jewellery brand Edge of Ember is ‘inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune. The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back.’

You can pre-order it using the below link, for shipping later this month

Shop now: Visionary Charm Necklace for £135 from Edge of Ember

It’s not the first time the Duchess has worn designs by the brand, as she wore their Kismet necklace (which brings good luck) and Wave earrings for her last royal appearance in London.

Meghan loves wearing jewellery with a meaning, only recently wearing a love pendant as a special tribute to baby Archie.

She also has a diamond eternity ring which features three birthstones for her, her son and Prince Harry.

So sweet.