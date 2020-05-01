Meghan Markle’s Zoom call necklace wards off negative vibes

Although Meghan Markle is not a working royal anymore, she did make an appearance this week to support one the charities of which she is a patron: Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women re-enter the work force.

The royal logged on via Zoom to help coach a young woman applying for a job, giving her interview tips and so on.

She said, ‘It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.’

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.

During the call, in which Meghan looked happy and confident, she layered a couple of pretty gold necklaces, one of which is meant to ward off negative vibes.

The charm necklace by jewellery brand Edge of Ember is ‘inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune. The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back.’

You can pre-order it using the below link, for shipping later this month

Shop now: Visionary Charm Necklace for £135 from Edge of Ember

It’s not the first time the Duchess has worn designs by the brand, as she wore their Kismet necklace (which brings good luck) and Wave earrings for her last royal appearance in London.

Meghan loves wearing jewellery with a meaning, only recently wearing a love pendant as a special tribute to baby Archie.

She also has a diamond eternity ring which features three birthstones for her, her son and Prince Harry.

So sweet.

