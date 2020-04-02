The eternity band Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle has a secret message

Almost a year ago, Meghan Markle came out of maternity leave to attend the Queen‘s Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry. At the time, royal fans noticed that she wore three rings on her ring finger.

These included her modified engagement ring, her plain gold wedding band, and a third diamond eternity ring.

At the time, we speculated that it could’ve been a one year anniversary present from Prince Harry, but others said it could have been a push present for the birth of baby Archie, or both. Either way, we can all agree it’s beautiful.

However, it seems like we missed a little significant detail. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the ring was created by jewellery to the stars Lorraine Schwartz (who also designed Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring).

The gold band is adorned with conflict-free diamonds, and Prince Harry helped Lorraine design it. He even asked her to add three birthstones, representing himself, his wife and his son, on the underside of the ring, presumably so they can be kept secret.

On top of this, each stone carries a special meaning in itself: peridot (Meghan) for power, emerald (Archie) for rebirth and love and sapphire (Harry) for protection.

Naturally, Meghan was said to be very touched by the present.