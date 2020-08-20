This is when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following their shock decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waved goodbye to the UK, relocating to Canada before heading to California where they rented a home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.

This month, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they had bought a home together in Santa Barbara, reportedly leaving LA for a number of reasons – Harry is said to have ‘hated’ it there, and they were hoping for more privacy following concerns over alleged paparazzi drones taking photos of them within their rented property back in May.

When they announced that they were parting ways from the monarchy, they confirmed that going forward they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America. While the Sussexes have not made any public plans to return, it seems that they could be back on British soil in the near future, according to one insider.

Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and co-author of the controversial new biography Finding Freedom, has revealed when Harry and Meghan will be back.

Speaking to Royal Central, he said the couple ‘love to get out there and be active in the field,’ explaining: ‘Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue.

‘While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally.

‘A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.’

Although the book claims that the Queen told the couple the door was ‘open’ should they wish to return to royal life, Scobie believes that they will not return to work for Her Majesty.

He added: ‘It’s safe to say that this is a couple who are very much forward-focused and are clearly in a good place. The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell – their non-profit organisation – continues, and, as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California.

‘The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.’