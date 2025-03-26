This high street hotspot has the chicest spring outfits for every occasion
Step into spring
Spring has finally arrived, bringing with it a (hopefully) more exciting social calendar – gone are the days that get dark at 4pm, encouraging us to hurry home and spend the evening on the sofa. Yippee! But the brunches, weddings, parties, and occasional picnic, if the weather truly treats us, all come alongside the question, ‘what am I going to wear?’. And as a fashion editor, I’m telling you M&S most likely has the solution. Seriously.
For those already shopping in the high street store, you may as well head straight to the new-in section, which is bursting with boho-style piece and easy-to-style separates. For those yet to venture on to the M&S site for fashion finds, allow me to remind you that the brand features in most fashion editors’ wardrobes, offering affordable yet stylish pieces that are built to last.
In fact, I’ve lost count of the number of times someone’s response when I compliment their jeans is, ‘thanks, they’re from M&S’. So, when it comes to occasionwear, you’ll find chic, incredibly on-trend items that can be styled in a whole host of ways. As proof, I’ve listed four head-to-toe M&S looks below, fit for any occasion to give you just a small taste of what the brand has in store. I did tell you it was particularly chic.
Every-occasion M&S outfit inspiration
For dress fans, this moss coloured number is an easy piece to add to your wardrobe. Style with a faux suede jacket to add a slightly tougher edge (plus keep your arms warm in the tumultuous spring temperatures), and finish off with a sleek pair of shades and statement snake print bag that looks much more expensive that it's £29.50 price tag.
This lace skirt look truly leans into the trending boho look and is sure to see you through many spring and summer months to come. While it's still a little chilly, pull on a tonal jumper or style with a shirt for a slightly more formal feel. Then, to keep the bohemian vibe alive, finish off with an oversized pair of sunglasses and gold-tone jewellery. Simple.
Jewellery lovers are sure to strike gold (literally) in the M&S jewellery section as extra large bangles, necklaces and earrings feature aplenty. Style with a balloon-sleeved blouse and jeans or trousers depending on the occasion, and you'll have an on-trend look in no time.
Voluminous trousers were all over the most recent runways – just take a look at Chloé – so this wide-leg style is sure to prove plenty popular. Plus, when styled with this one-shoulder jumper, they only look more sleek. Or, of course, you can mix and match both pieces with items already in your wardrobe – white jeans, a chic shirt, or even the lace skirt above will all work just perfectly.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
