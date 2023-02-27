London Fashion Week AW23: All the best runway looks you'll want to wear

London Fashion week AW23 was back with a bang. This season, the energy and creativity of the city was front and centre. From beautifully joyful clothing, to exciting young emerging talent and heavyweight household names, this season proved that London is clearly leading the way when it comes to diversity both on and off the runway.

From Daniel Lee’s reimagining of the iconic Burberry (opens in new tab), Jorja Smith walking at Feben to Mowalola party-city looks and Chet Lo’s gothic collection, the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections (opens in new tab) were a feast for the senses: full of fantastical fashion—here’s looking at you Dilara Findikoglu—and wardrobe heroes (opens in new tab) that are timeless in their execution.

Here are the LFW AW23 highlights that we can’t stop thinking about.

Team Marie Claire's favourite LFW AW23 shows

1. Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A secret garden was the setting for Richard Quinn's latest collection debut. The designer's show space included walls draped in blooming flowers, chandeliers hanging from above and tiled flooring with a checkerboard pattern. Of course, the dramatic interiors were matched with an equally dramatic collection, filled with the brand's signature floral prints and latex touches. To finish, Quinn sent 17 white looks down the runway as his own imagining of the Richard Quinn bride. Some models were even holding bouquets. - Andrea Thompson

2. Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard hosted an intimate show inside her London studio this season. Models emerged from the brand's atelier, the space where Goddard's collections are made and walked through the designer's showroom. Goddard explained that this season, the collection was not about drama but instead wearability, celebrating the joy of getting dressed. The designer looked to her own archives for the Autumn/Winter 2023 range, referencing and rethinking pieces from the past to create something new. - Andrea Thompson

3. Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the most anticipated show of the season: everyone was eager to see what the future of Burberry looks like. The starriest FROW to date, with everyone from Skepta to Liberty Ross and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Daniel Lee’s Burberry did not disappoint. We’re into the unexpected colour combinations, the exaggerated silhouettes and playful variations on the iconic Burberry check. - Sunil Makan

4. Tove

Fashion Week is known for its experimental fashion and unique, avant-garde designs, so it is rare to attend a runway show where every single piece feels wearable. But that's exactly what Tove's LFW debut was.

Made for the minimalist with an elevated sense of style, Tove's collection was my aspirational wardrobe personified. Sleek maxi dresses in buttery yellow shades, perfectly tailored blazers with unique buttoned details and statement earrings that added interest to even the most paired back looks. It was heaven.

Not to mention, the models were all wearing flats. (What a novel concept!) Tove is fashion designed for women, by women, and you can certainly tell they know exactly what we want. - Zoe Anastasiou

5. Dilara Fındıkoğlu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can always rely on Dilara Fındıkoğlu to bring the drama at London Fashion Week. The Turkish-born designer staged her latest show inside a disused church in Bow, making the perfect setting for the hauntingly beautiful designs that subsequently made their way around the room. Models employed their acting skills, walking through the space with dramatic flair and stopping to pose alongside pillars.

The clothes acted as an extension of Dilara's usual aesthetic, including boned corsets, waist-cinching belts and other lingerie-inspired looks. The designer also experimented with leather, lace, and feathers, and even offered a few looks which utilised hair clips and butter knives. - Zoe Anastasiou

6. Eudon Choi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the key things we look for here at MC is wearability: how a collection fits in with your wardrobe and how long you'll keep wearing the pieces. Eudon Choi's AW23 collection nailed this and was full of pieces that would fit seamlessly into your capsule—wardrobe heroes if you will. We're coveting the double-breasted camel coat (opens in new tab) with exaggerated shoulders and oversized scarf combo. - Sunil Makan



The best looks from London Fashion Week AW23

16 Arlington

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahluwalia

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asai

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Av Vattev

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Courtesy Av Vattev) (Image credit: Courtesy Av Vattev) (Image credit: Courtesy Av Vattev) (Image credit: Courtesy Av Vattev)

Bora Aksu

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chet Lo

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christopher Kane

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Connor Ives

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Koma

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Di Petsa

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dilara Findikoglu

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edeline Lee

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edward Crutchley

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erdem

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eudon Choi

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Huishan Zhang

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julien Macdonald

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

JW Anderson

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mowalola

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nensi Dojaka

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka)

Patrick McDowell

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul and Joe

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Quinn

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rixo

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rixo) (Image credit: Rixo) (Image credit: Rixo) (Image credit: Rixo)

Roksanda

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Rocha

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Susan Fang

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

TOVE

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yuhan Wang

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yuzefi