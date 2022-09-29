Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A new era.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, just a day after Burberry debuted its S/S23 collection, it was announced that Riccardo Tisci—the Italian designer who has helmed the brand over the last 5 years—would be exiting the company. His replacement, you ask? None other than Daniel Lee, the 36-year-old British designer credited for reinvigorating Bottega Veneta.

“I am honoured to join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer,” Lee said in a statement. “Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo’s legacy.”

Lee held the Creative Director role at Bottega Veneta from June 2018 until late last year and certainly made his mark on the brand in that short period of time. With many referring to his aesthetic as “the new Bottega,” Lee was responsible for the creation of the instantly recognizable pouch bag, which was coveted by celebrities and fashion industry insiders all over the globe. Bottega Veneta’s now signature (and viral) square toe heels were also debuted during Lee’s reign.

In short, his tenure at Bottega Veneta was very well received.

So, what does this all mean for Burberry? Well, we have a few ideas. Keep scrolling for our predictions on how a Daniel Lee-designed Burberry might look.

1. A reimagining of the Burberry check

Throughout his time at Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee was known for his playful interpretation of the brand’s signature Intrecciato weave. Bottega has historically included woven leather in its collections, though Lee reimaged the design, altering its proportions. The designer supersized the weave for use across clothing and created a larger weave as the basis of the now iconic Cassette bag.

We can only imagine he will have an equally unique take on the Burberry check.

2. A focus on accessories

The pouch! The cassette! The mini Jodie! The handbags created under Daniel Lee’s tenure at Bottega are so renowned, industry insiders refer to them on a first-name basis. While Burberry’s handbag selection is already strong, we can only imagine that Lee will help to further solidify its status as a go-to for bags and accessories. What will the next It bag be? Guess we’ll have to wait until Lee’s first season to find out.

3. A new take on the trench

Burberry has been a purveyor of trench coats for over 100 years. In fact, it was the brand’s founder Thomas Burberry who has been credited for inventing the fabric gabardine in 1879. A Burberry trench is undeniably a timeless staple and we can only imagine under Lee’s direction the must-have will be modernised and updated yet again. Lee created unique trench coats at Bottega Veneta, crafting them out of leather fabrics or altering their classic silhouettes. Lee’s coats also feature distinctive triangle logo buckles, will he bring this element of understated branding to Burberry too?