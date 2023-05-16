The Little Mermaid cast is proving that this niche summer trend is here to stay

The live-action version of The Little Mermaid (opens in new tab) is one of the most highly-anticipated film premieres of 2023. Featuring rising star (opens in new tab) Halle Bailey, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Simone Ashley (opens in new tab) and Awkwfina, the film is certainly not short on star power.

Last night, the cast gathered for the film's London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Leicester Square and in regards to the fashion, there was certainly a sartorial theme that emerged on the red carpet.

From shell-shaped bags to pearl jewellery (opens in new tab) and floaty, ocean-inspired looks, the film's cast certainly went all in on the under-the-sea theme, or mermaid-core, as it's being described online.

According to Pinterest, searches for the phrase 'mermaid-core' have skyrocketed of late, with a 614% increase in searches for the trend year on year. Google has also seen similar numbers with a 736% increase in searches for the phrase, 'Mermaid Style' worldwide.

Halle Bailey (who plays Ariel in the film) went for a literal take on the trend, arriving on the red carpet in a white gown with shell-like details embellished in crystals. The actress also wore a crystal-embellished headpiece, that resembled the shape of sparkling seashells.

Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy offered a slightly more subtle take on mermaidcore, wearing a bold pink gown that featured strips of fabric fringing to create ruffles. As McCarthy moved, so did the fabric on her dress, mimicking the way seaweed moves in water. Simone Ashley opted for a similar aesthetic, with her own dress by Victoria Beckham that featured fluid fringe at the hem.

Aside from the cast, other attendees at the premiere also played into the sea theme. Sabrina Elba styled a deep green gown alongside seashell earrings. Laura Whitmore opted for a black strapless dress, worn alongside a shell-shaped bag, and supermodel Jourdan Dunn arrived in a long-sleeve blue dress with a print that looked akin to scales.

Whether you opt for an overt or subtle take on the trend this summer, one thing is for sure... Mermaidcore is here to stay. Shop some of my favourite mermaid-inspired looks below.

