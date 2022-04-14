Simone Ashley has revealed why she won’t be returning to Sex Education for season 4

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Bridgerton fans may know Simone Ashley as the stunning Kate Sharma, but before she found herself sashaying around Regency London and falling for Anthony Bridgerton himself she played Olivia in Netflix’s Sex Education. Appearing in all three seasons of the show so far, she quickly became a fan favourite as a member of the Untouchables and Otis Milburn’s first ever client at the teen-run clinic.

However, Simone has confirmed that she won’t be returning to Moordale Secondary School when the show returns for its next series. Sob.

During an interview on This Morning, she was asked if fans could expect to see her alongside the likes of Asa Butterfield and Aimee Lou Wood once again.

But she replied: ‘I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.’

It’s not all bad news though, as she confirmed she will ‘definitely’ be returning to her role as Kate Sharma for the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Hurrah.

She said: ‘[Kate’s] the head of the household now. The viscountess, married to Anthony, and it’s a year later at this point, so I’m really excited.’

For those who want to know where the Kate and Anthony storyline is headed, Simone gave a little teaser during an interview with Deadline, revealing: ‘There were complications with the family and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting.

‘I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it. She’s in charge of the household now and she’s got big boots to put on. I think she can do it.

‘I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate and she can share that with Anthony.’

Excited? Same.