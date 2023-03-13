The Little Mermaid live action movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel has been one movie we have been desperately waiting to watch. (opens in new tab)

The original was first released in 1989 based on author Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale, and now 34 years later a remake is set for release.

The teaser trailer was previously released last year, but now the longer length official trailer has since been released by Disney, and we are even more excited for the remake.

Halle, 22, has revealed she doesn't feel "any pressure anymore" about taking on the lead role in the reboot, but is overwhelmed by the positive reaction and support she has had towards the movie.

Speaking previously to E! News, she said: "I don't feel any pressure anymore.

"I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people.

"I did my best, that's all I can do. I'm just really grateful to see it all play out."

When asked about the reception she has received from fans about the news she takes on the Disney Princess. (opens in new tab)

She added: "It just makes me cry. The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they're being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.

"I'm just really grateful to kind of be in this position and I just hope everybody really enjoys the film."

We have all the details on when to expect the new drop, the full cast list, and everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

When will 'The Little Mermaid' be released?

We have been waiting, what feels like centuries, for The Little Mermaid reboot, but the wait is almost over as the Disney production is set for release on 26 May 2023 in the UK.

The upcoming release will be slightly different to the 80s original as it is not animated.

It has been directed by Rob Marshall, and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is the mastermind behind the hugely popular Broadway show Hamilton and In the Heights.

The movie will follow the same narrative as the original, which sees the King Triton's mermaid daughter, Ariel, long to explore world outside of the sea.

When she gets a taste of humanity on shore, and falls in love with Prince Eric, Ariel locks into a deal with the infamous sea witch, Ursula, and trades her vocals in favour of legs to experience life on land.

How to watch 'The Little Mermaid' reboot?

The Little Mermaid will hit UK cinemas on 26 May.

However, it has been reported it will also be coming to Disney+ later in the year, so stay tuned.

'The Little Mermaid' cast

The Little Mermaid live action sees Halle Bailey take on the titular role as Ariel, while Javier Bardem plays her on-screen father, King Triton.

Prince Eric will be portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King, with Melissa McCarthy taken on the role of Ursula.

Ariel navigates her way through with the help of her best friends Sebastian, which Daveed Diggs provides the voiceover for, and Flounder who Jacob Tremblay will lend his voice to.

Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley will star as Indira, Awkwafina is said to provide the voiceover for Scuttle.

It has been rumoured Lin-Manuel Miranda could star as Chef Louis, but has yet to be confirmed.

Who starred in 'The Little Mermaid' original?

The Little Mermaid original was first released in 1989.

The musical production was animated, which means actors provided the voiceovers, whereas the new release has a mix of both actors and voiceovers.

The original movie saw Jodi Benson provide the voiceover for Ariel, while the late Pat Carroll was behind Ursula.

The late Samuel E. Wright was Sebastian, Jason Marin as Flounder, Buddy Hackett as Scuttle, and Christopher Daniel Barnes as Prince Eric, in the first movie.

Watch the full trailer

The full trailer has officially landed, and it has made us even more excited about the movie.

You can watch the teaser in all its glory on YouTube.