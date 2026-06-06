I Was Blaming Stress for My Bad Skin. It Was Actually My Flat's Air Quality.

After moving into a new flat, I found myself waking up most days with a dull, puffy, swollen face, redness, oilier-than-usual skin, and new spots to contend with. At first, I assumed I was run down from the move, but after a couple of weeks I noticed that dust would accumulate really quickly after I’d clean. As someone with pretty sensitive skin and a history of unexplainable allergic reactions, I wondered if the air I was breathing in every night was doing me more harm than good.

After a little sleuthing, I discovered that the issues with my skin and the endless dust could well be related. And that indoor air quality (and not just outdoor air quality) can have just as much, if not more, impact on the skin, driving everything from acne and hyperpigmentation to accelerated ageing.

Turns out my puffy face was likely caused by histamine production, a chemical the immune system releases when it detects a threat like dust-mite allergens. It causes blood vessels to dilate and fluid to accumulate in surrounding tissue, which is why I was waking up looking like I'd been out all night, even after getting a solid eight hours of sleep. The excess oil was my skin barrier's attempt to protect itself, and the dullness was low-grade inflammation at work.

What’s in the air we breathe?

I think it’s fair to say that most of us think of pollution as an outside issue, something we encounter in big cities, in and around busy roads, and not an issue we have to contend with in our homes. But “there’s lots of evidence now that air pollution levels can sometimes be higher indoors compared to outdoors,” says Dr Heather Price, Associate Professor in Environmental Geography at The University of Stirling, and UKRI Regional Clean Air Champion for Scotland. “Partly this is because air pollution can get indoors from outside through windows and doors. However, there are also lots of sources of air pollution inside our homes, including building materials, furnishings, cooking, heating, smoking, cleaning products and personal care products,” she adds.

So, while we thought we were mainly breathing in nitrogen and oxygen, it turns out the full list of what we’re breathing in is not so good for us. “It’s a complex mixture that includes nitrogen dioxide, which comes mainly from vehicles, sulphur dioxide from burning fuels like coal and oil, volatile organic compounds from household products, building materials and furnishings, and particulate matter—tiny particles from car exhaust, wood fires and factories,” explains Price. Light a candle, use a spray deodorant, renovate a room with standard paint, heat your home with a wood-burning stove: all of these contribute to your indoor pollution load, and that can take its toll on your skin.

Air pollution's impact on the skin

“Air pollution triggers oxidative stress in the skin, weakening the barrier and accelerating visible ageing such as fine lines, uneven tone and pigmentation,” says Ken Armstrong, Air Quality Research Director at Dyson. Oxidative stress occurs when free radicals, aka unstable molecules generated by pollution exposure, outnumber the skin’s antioxidants and wreak havoc by causing cellular damage. The skin barrier is particularly vulnerable. “Pollution breaks down essential lipids, increasing water loss and weakening the skin’s protective function. This makes skin more prone to dryness, irritation, and environmental damage,” adds Armstrong.

And the more pollutants we’re exposed to, the more skin complaints we’re going to have. “Key aggressors include particulate matter, (ground-level) ozone, VOCs and allergens like dust and pollen, which can trigger inflammation. Each contributes differently, but all can impact skin health,” says Armstrong.

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For those of us who haven’t been in a science classroom in a while, particulate matter is a mixture of tiny solid matter and liquid particles made up of things like soot, dust, pollen, and mould spores. Anything smaller than 2.5 micrometres can penetrate deep into pores, triggering localised inflammation and congestion.

Ground-level ozone is a gas that forms when vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions react with sunlight. This one is particularly damaging to the skin, as it depletes its natural antioxidant reserves, specifically vitamins E and C, leaving it increasingly vulnerable to the oxidative damage Armstrong described above, which accelerates ageing.

Finally, volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are chemicals that evaporate into the air at room temperature. They're emitted by a wide range of everyday products found in our homes like building materials, paint, cleaning products, air fresheners, candles, new furniture and flooring. According to the experts, some are harmless, and others are harmful with prolonged exposure. And in the case of my new flat, it’s likely they were at an all-time high, thanks to the fresh coat of paint it got, and all my new furnishings off-gassing all at the same time.

Armstrong notes that it doesn’t take long for your skin to be affected by these pollutants. “Some effects like dryness and irritation can appear within days of exposure. Longer-term exposure leads to cumulative damage such as pigmentation and fine lines. And while it’s often those with sensitive, dry and acne-prone skin that tend to react most visibly, no skin type is immune.”

Are air purifiers the answer?

Once I realised dust could be one of the main reasons why my skin had lost the plot, I resolved to hoover and dust the place, especially my bedroom, every other day. But that became a literal chore, and I really resented having to clean so often. That’s when I wondered if an air purifier could help.

“Air purifiers draw air through filters designed to trap some of the key pollutants. HEPA filters are designed to remove over 99 per cent of particles of 0.3µm size and activated carbon filters can help to remove volatile organic compounds and odours,” says Dr Price. How well they work depends on the brand, the flow rate, the size of the room and where you place them, but according to Armstrong, “research shows cleaner air reduces exposure to particles that drive inflammation and oxidative stress, which supports overall skin health.”

He also advises on investing in one that has a fully sealed system design, as these ensure pollutants aren’t released back into the air. “And place your purifier in the bedroom as sleep affects your skin more than you think, and reducing airborne irritants like dust and pollen can support uninterrupted, restorative sleep and healthier-looking skin,” he adds.

Putting an air purifier to the test

If I could I would have put an air purifier in every room of my flat, but since I haven’t won the lottery, I chose to place my Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP04 Purifying Fan, £899.99, in my living room during the day while I work from home, and then a few hours before bed I’d move it to the bedroom to give it enough time to cycle and clean the air multiple times before bed. What I found really helpful about that approach was that the Dyson app shows you real-time air quality readings, so I could actually see when the levels had dropped to a good level before going to bed.

I was amazed by how quickly I felt a difference, not only in how my skin looked and behaved, but also in how I felt. Yes, after speaking to the experts I understood the science of ‘bad’ air, but I didn’t think I’d sleep better too. “Allergens and particulate matter trigger low-grade inflammatory responses and histamine release even during sleep, keeping the body in a mild state of alert rather than in full restoration mode. Cleaner air reduces the overnight inflammatory load, allowing the body to move through sleep stages more efficiently and spend more time in deep sleep. The result is both better rest and a more productive repair window for the skin,” explains Armstrong.

Turns out, despite getting the same amount of sleep as before, I was now getting better-quality sleep. Add that to the fact that my skin was being assaulted by less air pollution, it didn’t take long for my acne to settle, my skin to stop overproducing oil at night and for me to wake up looking a lot less puffy each morning.

Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet Formaldehyde Bp04 Purifying Fan £899.99 at Dyson

What you can do beyond the purifier

After putting one to the test, owning an air purifier is a must for me, but Price believes, “Air purifiers are more of an added extra in terms of ways to improve indoor air quality. It’s much more effective to stop doing the things that are adding pollutants into your home, rather than trying to remove them once they are there.” Her practical advice: avoid lighting candles, burning incense and using air fresheners. Buy low-VOC paint next time you give your place a makeover, and opt for non-spray versions of cleaning products and beauty products where possible.

Speaking of beauty buys, antioxidants are your best defence against pollution-induced skin cell damage. What we eat helps up our stores, but applying them topically works a treat too. Vitamin C in the morning before your SPF is the most evidence-backed option. While niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it useful for skin dealing with chronic pollution exposure. A good barrier-supporting moisturiser with ceramides and fatty acids helps maintain the lipid layer that pollution actively degrades. And double cleansing in the evening is worth taking seriously. Following this routine and using an air purifier daily has worked for me.

But “the levels of air pollution we are exposed to depend on factors like where we live, where we work, how we travel, how we cook our food, how we heat our homes and more. This means we all experience different levels of exposure to air pollution and therefore different impacts,” shares Price. A purifier in your house can’t protect your skin when you’re out and about, but using one at night is a meaningful intervention in the hours your skin has to repair itself, and that’s something.