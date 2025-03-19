People are cackling over Kylie Jenner's outfit she says she would pick her kids up from school in

Kylie Jenner knows how to get her fans (and detractors) talking.

The entrepreneur recently posted a video in which she's wearing a red latex dress from her label KHY's new collection with POSTER GIRL, which Kylie called "our sexiest collection yet."

The dress is skintight and very plunging, and the TV star explained for which occasions she would wear it.

"I would wear this outfit to... the klerb," she began. "I'd wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit."

It's true that from what we know, school-run outfits tend to not have much overlap with clubbing outfits, and Kylie's followers definitely picked up on that slight discrepancy.

"I’ve been picking up my kids in the wrong outfits this whole time," wrote one fan.

"Beautiful dress," commented someone else. "but let’s be honest, no one would pick up their kids up in that dress outside of Hollywood and your children would be so embarrassed. Kids are kids!"

Others were really into it, with one person saying: "You know what, hell yeah."

And while it's unclear whether Kylie was being serious or tongue-in-cheek about the school run thing, one person pointed to the fact that the Kardashians — including Kylie — all have a very dry sense of humor which people often mistake for them being serious. "Kylie’s humor >>>" commented this person.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

Kylie is a proud mum to daughter Stormi Webster, 6, and son Aire Webster, 3, both of whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II).

Right now, Kylie is in a headline-making relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, with the two of them making a splash in appearances throughout awards season.

The celeb first launched KHY in late 2023, and the collections have kept coming ever since.