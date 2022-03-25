Kate Middleton just wore a very special brooch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess’ tour of the Caribbean is almost over, and the pair landed in the Bahamas yesterday for the final leg.

Kate Middleton stepped up her game with her tour wardrobe, honouring the Queen with this evening attire, as well as a yellow dress that nodded to the Jamaican flag, this mega The Vampire’s Wife gown and a bold summer dress in the colours of the Belize flag.

Her signature style on tour involves paying tribute to the countries she visits, and her latest outfit was no exception.

ZELENA DRESS – £79 at Whistles

While Kate’s Emilia Wickstead dress is long since sold out, I’ve found a strikingly similar style in the sale at Whistles. Make like the Duchess and wear with suede pumps, or for a more casual approach, chunky flats. View Deal

She re-wore a green Emilia Wickstead dress, accessorised with a hummingbird brooch, a bird that is prevalent on the islands.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

As well as a nod to the country, the brooch is also a subtle tribute to the Queen, since it belongs to her. Her Majesty was actually gifted it when she last visited Jamaica in 2002.

The visit comes after Prince William made an impassioned speech against slavery.

He said, ‘I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.

‘I want to express my profound sorrow – slavery was abhorrent and it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage, and fortitude.’