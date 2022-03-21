Kate Middleton’s bold summer dress is a nod to the Belize flag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on tour again, this time visiting the Caribbean on an 8-day tour to kickstart the Queen’s Jubilee celebration.

They will be visiting Jamaica and the Bahamas, but yesterday they landed in Belize first, and Kate naturally took this opportunity to honour the nation by dressing in its colours – something she often does on official tours, as well as wearing symbolic jewellery, such as a maple leaf brooch in Canada.

This time, the Duchess wore a bold blue, red and white floral dress, colours that can be found in the Belize flag.

Perfect for summer, it featured a ruched bodice and flared skirt, and was by designer Tory Burch. Sadly it’s from a past season collection, so you can’t actually buy it anymore, however the below dresses are incredibly similar.

In terms of accessories, Kate wore her signature wedges, though she swapped these for more appropriate flat plimsolls for a walk on the beach. She also wore a pair of statement earrings by Parisian label Sézane, and a fan-shaped clutch by Anya Hindmarch – a bag Kate has owned for years.

During their outing, the Duke and Duchess visited Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, and met with a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment. They also visited a cacao farm.