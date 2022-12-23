The Princess of Wales makes a case for eschewing the Christmas jumper in favour of the festive cardigan

Late last night, the Prince and Princess of Wales, released yet another promotional teaser (opens in new tab) on Instagram for the 'Together at Christmas' special, which is set to air on ITV at 7:00 PM on Christmas Eve. The special will be hosted by Kate Middleton herself and is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In the promotional video, the royal can be seen discussing the purpose of the carol service (opens in new tab) as well as the important people that will be joining for the event. Middleton was wearing an appropriately festive look for the occasion, dressed in an embellished black cardigan that featured a contrasting gold trim.

The cardigan is by the London-based label, Self Portrait and features sequins and crystal-adorned buttons for that extra level of festive sparkle.

While many choose to don a festive jumper (opens in new tab) around these times, the Princess of Wales is proving that a Christmas cardigan can be an elevated and incredibly chic alternative.

The beauty of Kate's cardigan is that while it does, of course, feel Christmas-appropriate, it is still relatively understated. This means the look is versatile enough to wear for other, non-festive occasions, too. The cardi could easily be worn for a nice dinner or drinks throughout winter and paired alongside a cute mini dress or skirt for other times of the year.

Want to shop the royal's cardigan? We've found the exact Self Portrait item below, as well as a few other festive Christmas-appropriate cardigans.

Self Portrait, Black Sequin Knit Crop Cardigan Regular £400 from Self Portrait (opens in new tab)



Shop our edit of festive cardigans: