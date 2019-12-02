Here are a few Christmas jumpers to get you in the festive spirit

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

From novelty knits to jumpers you'll want to wear all year round, we've found the best knitwear for the festive period

Christmas jumpers are a bit like bikinis – all the best styles seem to sell out early. Get ahead of the game this season with our edit of the best styles, whatever your budget.

If the thoughts of wearing festive knitwear brings you out in hives, fear not – Christmas jumpers can actually be stylish. If you’re in the market for something other than crew neck styles emblazoned with Christmas trees or Santa hats, you’ll find plenty of chicer styles in our edit. From Joules to Boden, there are plenty of options that don’t look in the least tacky.

They also make great presents and we’ve actually worked a couple more into our Christmas gifts for her and Christmas gifts for him guides, in case there’s somebody you’re still looking to buy a present for.

Yes, the prices may be higher, but the cashmere blend and potential to wear post-Christmas is huge, making this a worthy investment. Bella Freud and Chinti & Parker have some achingly cool options.

The high street is jingling with merry knitwear. Next and Marks & Spencer (who will also be pulling out all the stops for their M&S Black Friday sale) have offered up some super-sweet options. From sequin knits to classic Fairisle versions that won’t blow the budget, there’s lots on offer that look equally chic as the designer options.

For all things glitzy, check out Topshop’s embellished options, and Zara for their purse-friendly picks. Whether you’re a fan of Disney, Harry Potter or are just a plain Christmas purist, you can’t beat Primark’s Christmas jumper offering, especially great if you don’t fancy spending a fortune on a novelty knit.

Latest Stories

And if you’re not sure how to wear your Christmas jumper, rest assured it can be dressed up or down very easily. At the weekend, team with biker boots and cropped straight jeans, and for work (there’s no reason you can’t be chic at your Christmas office lunch), team with velvet trousers or a pleated skirt, with a small heel. There’s no harm in tossing one on over Christmas party dresses either – ’tis the season after all… Happy shopping!

 

 

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 13

H&M Alpaca-blend jumper, £24.99

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 13

LOEWE Snowflake-intarsia wool jumper, £525 at Selfridges

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 13

M&S AUTOGRAPH Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper, £99

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 13

NAPAPIJRI Turtleneck Dune, £210

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 13

hush Amelia Diamond Jumper, £99

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 13

Topshop Christmas Knitted Coming To Town Jumper, £39

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 13

GUCCI embroidered intarsia wool sweater, £890 at NET-A-PORTER

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 13

Primark Christmas jumper, £12

Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 13

FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK JUMPER, £310

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 13

CHINTI & PARKER Red Striped Ho Ho Ho Wool-Cashmere Sweater, £250

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 13

monsoon-christmas-jumper

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 13

Seasalt Cornwall Seas Edge Jumper, £79.95

Buy it now!
Christmas Jumpers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 13

Joules Wallace & Gromit jumper, £44.95

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular