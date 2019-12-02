From novelty knits to jumpers you'll want to wear all year round, we've found the best knitwear for the festive period

Christmas jumpers are a bit like bikinis – all the best styles seem to sell out early. Get ahead of the game this season with our edit of the best styles, whatever your budget.

If the thoughts of wearing festive knitwear brings you out in hives, fear not – Christmas jumpers can actually be stylish. If you’re in the market for something other than crew neck styles emblazoned with Christmas trees or Santa hats, you’ll find plenty of chicer styles in our edit. From Joules to Boden, there are plenty of options that don’t look in the least tacky.

They also make great presents and we’ve actually worked a couple more into our Christmas gifts for her and Christmas gifts for him guides, in case there’s somebody you’re still looking to buy a present for.

Yes, the prices may be higher, but the cashmere blend and potential to wear post-Christmas is huge, making this a worthy investment. Bella Freud and Chinti & Parker have some achingly cool options.

The high street is jingling with merry knitwear. Next and Marks & Spencer (who will also be pulling out all the stops for their M&S Black Friday sale) have offered up some super-sweet options. From sequin knits to classic Fairisle versions that won’t blow the budget, there’s lots on offer that look equally chic as the designer options.

For all things glitzy, check out Topshop’s embellished options, and Zara for their purse-friendly picks. Whether you’re a fan of Disney, Harry Potter or are just a plain Christmas purist, you can’t beat Primark’s Christmas jumper offering, especially great if you don’t fancy spending a fortune on a novelty knit.

And if you’re not sure how to wear your Christmas jumper, rest assured it can be dressed up or down very easily. At the weekend, team with biker boots and cropped straight jeans, and for work (there’s no reason you can’t be chic at your Christmas office lunch), team with velvet trousers or a pleated skirt, with a small heel. There’s no harm in tossing one on over Christmas party dresses either – ’tis the season after all… Happy shopping!