Kate Middleton’s go-to cable knitwear brand Ralph Lauren has some sizeable discounts
The ultimate regal off-duty look
We love Kate Middleton's off-duty style as much as her incredible evening looks—just the other day we were eyeing up Princess Catherine's favourite hiking boots (which are currently on offer for just over £100 in the Black Friday sale).
So we were all ears when we heard the Princess' go-to cable knitwear brand—Ralph Lauren—currently has some incredible savings on knits on the brand's website. There's 30% off across the website, so you can pick up a cosy jumper or cardi, inspired by the Princess of Wales.
Kate famously wore the brand's cricket sweater back in 2019 for a royal visit to Northern Ireland. We often spot Kate wearing her favourite pieces time and time again, and—true to form—she has been spotted numerous times again in this statement knit, most recently during a royal visit to Scotland in 2021.
The Princess of Wales was pictured playing tennis with children after joining a class with Canal View Primary School at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre.
Style icon Princess Diana also had a penchant for casual knit cricket jumpers, often spotted wearing a similar style for more casual engagements.
Unfortunately, Kate's exact jumper is no longer available, but there is a big range of similar cable-knit jumpers in the signature Ralph Lauren style available on the website—and they're in the Black Friday sale.
This Cable-Knit Cotton V-Neck Jumper is one of the brand's bestsellers with 30% off for the Black Friday sale. The V-neck style and slim-fitting silhouette make it a dead ringer for Kate's cricket jumper.
If you want a slightly looser fit, the Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Jumper is a great option and also in the Ralph Lauren Black Friday sale. Available in eight shades, from neutral tones to brights.
For a different take on the trend, we love the elegant puff sleeves on this classic Ralph Lauren jumper—a knit that can be dressed up or down.
- You can view the whole Ralph Lauren Black Friday sale with 30% off selected styles here.
Ralph Lauren first debuted his cricket sweater in 1972 and it's become one of the signature styles, combining bold containing stripes with soft fabric and a feminine silhouette.
The Black Friday 2023 sales event kicked off today and will last until Monday (with the last day of the sale known as Cyber Monday).
There are plenty of savings to be had on Black Friday beauty deals, as well as some incredible Black Friday fashion deals.
If you're looking for an experience gift, there are also some hefty discounts for Black Friday on spa days and breaks.
If you're looking to invest in an experiential Christmas gift or an investment piece you've had your eye on for a while, now is a great time to do it.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
