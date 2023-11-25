Kate Middleton’s go-to cable knitwear brand Ralph Lauren has some sizeable discounts

We love Kate Middleton's off-duty style as much as her incredible evening looks—just the other day we were eyeing up Princess Catherine's favourite hiking boots (which are currently on offer for just over £100 in the Black Friday sale).

So we were all ears when we heard the Princess' go-to cable knitwear brand—Ralph Lauren—currently has some incredible savings on knits on the brand's website. There's 30% off across the website, so you can pick up a cosy jumper or cardi, inspired by the Princess of Wales.

Kate famously wore the brand's cricket sweater back in 2019 for a royal visit to Northern Ireland. We often spot Kate wearing her favourite pieces time and time again, and—true to form—she has been spotted numerous times again in this statement knit, most recently during a royal visit to Scotland in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales was pictured playing tennis with children after joining a class with Canal View Primary School at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre.

Style icon Princess Diana also had a penchant for casual knit cricket jumpers, often spotted wearing a similar style for more casual engagements.

Unfortunately, Kate's exact jumper is no longer available, but there is a big range of similar cable-knit jumpers in the signature Ralph Lauren style available on the website—and they're in the Black Friday sale.

Ralph Lauren first debuted his cricket sweater in 1972 and it's become one of the signature styles, combining bold containing stripes with soft fabric and a feminine silhouette.

