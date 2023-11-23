These are the best Black Friday spa deals across the UK

It's that time of year again... But big sales events don't have to be all about air fryers and coffee grinders. These Black Friday spa deals offer luxurious wellness breaks at discounted prices—and IMO are much more fun than the big-ticket tech buys that are usually associated with the pre-Christmas sales event.

Whether you want the chance to unwind before the hectic festive season is in full swing or are looking for gifts for loved ones, we'd argue that one of these Black Friday spa deals is a solid investment.

This isn't our first foray into the world of wellness, having tested the most luxurious (and effective) London facials out first-hand, as well as the best spas in London for some R&R (we might have even found the UK's most gorgeous spa nestled in the Surrey Hills).

The best Black Friday spa deals across the UK range from sparkling afternoon tea and spa sessions to sumptuous afternoon stays. If ever there was a good time to invest in a spa break, it's right now...

Best Black Friday spa deals in the UK

1. Lifehouse spa deals

Lifehouse Spa in Essex has won plenty of accolades for its slick interiors and relaxing ambience. It's an adults-only hotel, with a full range of treatments available, including classic facials and massages, as well as marine-powered body wraps and invigorating scrubs.

There are some great Black Friday spa deals around live on the Lifehouse website, such as £45 for a twilight spa session for two and a sparkling afternoon tea and spa day for two for £99. You can view Lifehouse spa deals here.

2. Champneys spa deals

Champneys is a British institution, with sites dotted around the UK, each as relaxing and inviting as the last. Champneys are offering some brilliant discounts for Black Friday, with an extra 30% free on gift cards (meaning a £100 gift card would become £130, a £200 gift card £260 and so on) is back for the final time this year and they've also halved the price of 2024 midweek spa escapes. You can find out more here.

3. Red Letter Day spa deals

Red Letter Days never fail to deliver for the festive season, with an endless supply of experiential gift ideas. For 2023, the offering is strong, with Black Friday spa deals already in full swing. You can see the full list here.

4. Virgin Experience spa days

Last year, the Experience Days website offered up to 80% off Black Friday spa breaks and spa hotels around the UK—and this year the savings look to be even bigger. Enjoy big savings of up to 75% currently at some of the top spas across the country. You can find out more here.