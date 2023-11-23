These are the best Black Friday spa deals across the UK
Indulge in some R&R
It's that time of year again... But big sales events don't have to be all about air fryers and coffee grinders. These Black Friday spa deals offer luxurious wellness breaks at discounted prices—and IMO are much more fun than the big-ticket tech buys that are usually associated with the pre-Christmas sales event.
Whether you want the chance to unwind before the hectic festive season is in full swing or are looking for gifts for loved ones, we'd argue that one of these Black Friday spa deals is a solid investment.
This isn't our first foray into the world of wellness, having tested the most luxurious (and effective) London facials out first-hand, as well as the best spas in London for some R&R (we might have even found the UK's most gorgeous spa nestled in the Surrey Hills).
The best Black Friday spa deals across the UK range from sparkling afternoon tea and spa sessions to sumptuous afternoon stays. If ever there was a good time to invest in a spa break, it's right now...
Best Black Friday spa deals in the UK
1. Lifehouse spa deals
Lifehouse Spa in Essex has won plenty of accolades for its slick interiors and relaxing ambience. It's an adults-only hotel, with a full range of treatments available, including classic facials and massages, as well as marine-powered body wraps and invigorating scrubs.
There are some great Black Friday spa deals around live on the Lifehouse website, such as £45 for a twilight spa session for two and a sparkling afternoon tea and spa day for two for £99. You can view Lifehouse spa deals here.
Lifehouse Spa and Swim Supper for 2 | £119 at Lifehouse (was £139)
This indulgent spa day includes a session in the spa to relax and unwind, before a three-course meal for two.
2. Champneys spa deals
Champneys is a British institution, with sites dotted around the UK, each as relaxing and inviting as the last. Champneys are offering some brilliant discounts for Black Friday, with an extra 30% free on gift cards (meaning a £100 gift card would become £130, a £200 gift card £260 and so on) is back for the final time this year and they've also halved the price of 2024 midweek spa escapes. You can find out more here.
Half Price Midweek Days and Stays | From £42.50 per person (was from £85)
Enjoy half-price spa days and stays at Champneys throughout 2024. This offer includes healthy meals and, of course, beautiful countryside grounds to explore.
3. Red Letter Day spa deals
Red Letter Days never fail to deliver for the festive season, with an endless supply of experiential gift ideas. For 2023, the offering is strong, with Black Friday spa deals already in full swing. You can see the full list here.
Blissful Spa Break for Two with Treatment, Lunch, Dinner and a Glass of Fizz at Whittlebury Park | £358 at Red Letter Days (was £563)
This indulgent spa day comes highly rated and includes a 40-minute ESPA Peace & Glow treatment for both guests.
4. Virgin Experience spa days
Last year, the Experience Days website offered up to 80% off Black Friday spa breaks and spa hotels around the UK—and this year the savings look to be even bigger. Enjoy big savings of up to 75% currently at some of the top spas across the country. You can find out more here.
One Night Luxury Lake District Spa Break for Two at The Langdale Hotel | £325 at Virgin Experience Days
Enjoy a lovely stay at the Langdale Hotel in the Lakes and soak up the breathtaking mountain scenery. You'll also both enjoy one full day’s access to the Brimstone Spa.
