Kate Middleton's signature walking boots have a brilliant saving today

Kate Middleton is a style icon—both on and off duty. Whether she's styling out slim jeans and full camouflage get-up or decked out in a styling tartan barber, we love Princess Catherine's casual looks as much as her red carpet gowns.

And now one of Kate's signature off-duty wardrobe pieces is on sale for Black Friday, her lace-up brown hiking boots, the Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots (RRP £185). If you're in the market for a pair of walking boots, then there's a decent saving to be had—there's currently a huge £83 off the boots, making them just £102.

Top tip: The boots are already down to £120 from £185, but you can save an extra 15% for Black Friday with the code BF15.

The Duchess famously wore these boots in the video released to mark her 10th anniversary with Prince William.

The video featured Princess Catherine and the rest of her family in an adorable montage looking happy and relaxed as they wander around the British countryside.

If you've been thinking about investing in a pair of high-quality walking boots for a while, this is a brilliant time—plus they come with rave reviews online.

Berghaus Women’s Supalite™ II GORE-TEX® Hiking Boot £102 (was £185) at Berghaus An investment buy that will see you through wild treks and country rambles, these protective walking boots have been approved by the Princess of Wales herself.

One reviewer described the boots as "like walking on air". They wrote: "Light, comfortable traditional looking boot, true to fit, plenty of wiggle room for my slightly wide feet, with padded ankles offering just the right support. Worth paying that bit extra for good quality. Would highly recommend."

While another said, calling the boots "my favourite walking boots ever": "Wonderfully supple, yet sturdy and supportive boot. Looking great too! The shock absorber is giving a real rise to my step! I love these walking boots. "I have only just begun to wear them, but they are already very comfortable from the word go. I am sure they will soon become my most favourite walking boots ever!"

The boots feature a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX lining, to keep feet comfy and dry, whatever the weather.

