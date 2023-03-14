The Princess of Wales just stepped out in one of this year's most popular runway trends

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has always been one of the more fashion-forward royals. Whether it's a diamond-in-the-rough high-street (opens in new tab) find or a designer item, Princess Kate is regularly seen in wishlist-worthy wares (opens in new tab). And she just proved yet again that she is ahead of the fashion curve (opens in new tab).

Princess Kate arrived at yesterday's Commonwealth Day Service wearing a patterned suit by Erdem that included an A-line skirt and single-breasted blazer. Middleton paired the look alongside a navy blue fascinator, navy heels and a clutch bag in the same colour.

While this may seem like a run-of-the-mill royal look, the Princess was actually tapping into one of the biggest trends we have seen on the Autumn/Winter 2023 runways (opens in new tab): the return of the peplum top.

(Image credit: Getty)

From New York (opens in new tab) to London (opens in new tab), and Paris, over the last month we have witnessed the resurgence of the peplum top, a trend once relegated to the early 2010s. Designers including Balmain, Brandon Maxwell and Tory Burch are advocating for the return of the waist-defining silhouette and now, evidently, it also has the royal tick of approval.

Balmain Autumn/Winter 2023 runway show (Image credit: Getty)

In terms of styling, across runways, we saw peplum tops paired alongside slimmer silhouettes on the lower half in order to balance out the proportions. Balmain (pictured above) styled a red peplum blazer alongside straight-leg trousers, while Tory Burch paired exaggerated waist tops with slim-line, maxi skirts.

If you're looking to invest in this trend, we'd recommend styling a peplum jacket with straight-leg trousers, skirts and jeans. Keep scrolling to shop peplum jackets now.

