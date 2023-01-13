Kate Middleton braves the January weather in a stylish tartan coat

The Prince and Princess of Wales were back to royal duties on Thursday, and the couple paid a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support during the winter months.

Kate Middleton looked as stylish as ever, sporting a smart navy midi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands (opens in new tab), Cefinn. The Princess paired the dress with a matching navy belt and navy heels, but her tartan coat stole the show.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage 1455989497)

The double breasted coat (opens in new tab) is from Holland Cooper, and it's still available to buy. It features a longline, relaxed silhouette with a smart collar and statement gold buttons.

Kate finished off the look with a dark green handbag from Mulberry, and wore her brunette hair in her signature waves. As for make-up, the royal kept things simple with a subtle eyeshadow look and a glossy lip. For more information, don't forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton's favourite beauty products (opens in new tab).

We will definitely be recreating the look this January, and we've found some amazing alternatives to Kate's stylish coat. Just keep on scrolling to shop...

Get the look: Kate Middleton's tartan coat

(opens in new tab) Patricia Coat, was £349 now £269 | Hobbs (opens in new tab) The double breasted 'Patricia' coat from Hobbs features a sharply tailored silhouette, faux horn buttons and a velvet trim. The navy check pattern will elevate any outfit.

(opens in new tab) Check Knitted Cape, was £179 now £72 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) For something a little different, we love this check cape by Karen Millen. Pair with a roll neck jumper, a mini skirt and knee-high boots for a chic winter look.

(opens in new tab) Wool Blend Tartan Coat, £350 | Tommy Hilfiger (opens in new tab) This Tommy Hilfiger coat looks super similar to Kate's tartan number. Made from a premium wool blend, it's sure to keep you warm.

(opens in new tab) Whistles Double Breasted Check Wool Blend Coat, was £349 now £229 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Whistles have done it again. This coat is also made from a wool blend, with a longline cut for a sleek finish to any look.