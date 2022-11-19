King Charles III reportedly has big plans for Buckingham Palace in the pipeline

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a hefty £369 million renovation.

The current works on the building are said to be part of the reason the late Queen relocated to her Windsor royal residence (opens in new tab)earlier this year, before she tragically passed away in September. (opens in new tab)

King Charles III - who is the new British monarch (opens in new tab) - has big plans for when the works on the London royal abode is complete.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the 74-year-old royal plans to make the Buckingham Palace more "inclusive" to the public, and plans to open the doors to the nation in the future.

Charles hopes to increase receptions and events for the public hosted at Buckingham Palace.

A source said: "The King sees the palace as somewhere that should be more open to the public and particularly to celebrate national events, not as a mausoleum.

"The King and Queen Consort both like the idea that more members of the British public are involved."

It has previously been made known the royal family are fans of Strictly Come Dancing. (opens in new tab)

As part of their plans to open Buckingham Palace's doors to more events, combined with their love of the BBC dance competition, the couple have high hopes to bring the show to their humble abode.

While plans to host Strictly Come Dancing at Buckingham Palace hasn't quite planned out, they have high hopes their dreams could be revisited next year.

Speaking previously, a palace source said: "That is still on the table and a clear indication of how ambitiously they are thinking.”

Though Charles has big dreams for Buckingham Palace to be the hub of events, he reportedly doesn't intent to move into the residence for another five years.