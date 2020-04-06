Bring on the bling

There are many traditions when it comes to royal brides, for example the flower they all have in their wedding bouquet and Princess Diana’s blue ribbon both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had sewn into their royal wedding dresses.

Literally every part of the bride’s outfit has a significance behind it (you’ll have noticed Meghan’s stunning tribute of a veil), and that of course, includes the tiara.

For most royal brides, the diamond crown has not only been the perfect finishing touch, but also the traditional ‘something borrowed’, as the jewel is often on loan from the Queen herself.

Here’s a little look at the most dazzling tiaras in recent royal wedding history…

Meghan Markle tiara

There was much speculation that Meghan Markle would wear Princess Diana’s tiara on her wedding day, but in the end she borrowed a beautiful family tiara from The Queen. The elegant diamond bandeau was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893. The centre brooch was given as a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York, while the bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953.

Princess Diana tiara

On her wedding day to Prince Charles, Princess Diana’s wedding tiara turned heads just as much as her epic dress. Rather than belonging to the Windsors, it was actually a Spencer family heirloom and one of her favourites. It featured an ornate floral pattern, made of diamonds and silver, and was originally a wedding present to Diana’s grandmother, the Viscountess Althorp, given to her in 1919 by Lady Sarah Spencer.

Kate Middleton tiara

Kate Middleton’s pretty Cartier crown was Queen Elizabeth II’s 18th birthday gift from her own mother, who was given it by her husband King George VI. The platinum tiara features almost 900 diamonds, set with a crowning centrepiece diamond in the middle.

The Queen tiara

The then Princess Elizabeth wed Prince Albert in 1947, and while she had to use her ration tickets to get her wedding dress made, the tiara was easier to source, being part of the Crown jewels already. Known as Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, it consisted of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. It belonged to the Queen’s mother, who loaned it to her daughter for her wedding day. The Queen then passed it on to her daughter Anne for her wedding day.