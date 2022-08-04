Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From Gigi Hadid to Lupita Nyong’o it seems just about every one of Hollywood’s chicest women has sported JW Pei’s signature Gabbi bag at some point in time. Available in a myriad of shades, the It-item has been flung over the shoulders of the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and more. While it’s safe to assume that products with such a strong celebrity endorsement are often accompanied by an equally celeb-worthy pricetag, the refreshing thing about JW Pei is that the brand prides itself on both accessibility and affordability. Case in point: the Gabbi bag retails under £100.

Having firmly cemented itself as an in-demand handbag designer (with over 700K Instagram followers to boot) the brand has decided to make a foray into footwear. Starting with a small capsule of just four different styles, the brand has retained its signature colourful aesthetic with slides and sandals available in bold hues of pink, green, yellow and orange.

Much like its handbags, JW Pei’s shoes are guaranteed to add a little fun to any outfit, whether you pair the footwear alongside jeans and a t-shirt or a floral midi dress. The collection ranges from £89 for a pair of strappy mules to £129 for chunky platform slides.

Founded by husband and wife duo, Steph & Yang Pei, the brand focuses on creating products from vegan materials, meaning its footwear has been crafted from a mix of woven cotton, faux fur, terry towelling and vegan leather.

Who will be the first starlet spotted in these? Our bets are on Gigi or Bella Hadid! Keep scrolling to shop the latest footwear collection now.

