Handbags under £100 needn’t have a bad rep. Whilst investing in the best designer handbags is often the pipe dream, it’s easy to forget you don’t have to spend a fortune on arm candy for it to look expensive.

For example, COS’ crossbody bag looks so high end, it’s going down a storm on Instagram and the Scandi store can’t restock it fast enough. And did I mention it’s only £89 AND made of real leather?

If you’re looking for an everyday bag that’s equally timeless and practical, the aforementioned store always comes up trumps, as do ARKET and & Other Stories.

The key is to invest in good quality materials and simple styles. Leather and suede are of course more durable, and these days way more affordable. That said, the vegan leather game is strong right now, so you don’t have to compromise on your beliefs, or your sartorial game.

The high street is also a great port of call for more trend-led pieces, as the price point makes them less of a commitment, should you grow tired of them come next season – though we do advocate practicing circularity where possible to avoid waste.

Zara, Mango and JWPei are amazing for fun and colourful designs that work well for a night out or special event such as weddings and holidays. Remember the summer where shell and pearl bags were all the rage? Whilst Jacquemus and Loewe were just some of the big name designers with covetable styles, they weren’t exactly accessible.

It was a matter of mere weeks before more budget-friendly alternatives started cropping up, satisfying fashion lovers’ need for fun designs they wouldn’t regret later.

In terms of this season’s trends, look out for XXL shoppers, pops of neon and acid hues, as well as fun textures of shearling and feathers. It’s ALL about having fun with your style again.

Shop my edit of the best handbags under £100 below.