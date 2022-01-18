Handbags under £100 needn’t have a bad rep. Whilst investing in the best designer handbags is often the pipe dream, it’s easy to forget you don’t have to spend a fortune on arm candy for it to look expensive.
For example, COS’ crossbody bag looks so high end, it’s going down a storm on Instagram and the Scandi store can’t restock it fast enough. And did I mention it’s only £89 AND made of real leather?
If you’re looking for an everyday bag that’s equally timeless and practical, the aforementioned store always comes up trumps, as do ARKET and & Other Stories.
The key is to invest in good quality materials and simple styles. Leather and suede are of course more durable, and these days way more affordable. That said, the vegan leather game is strong right now, so you don’t have to compromise on your beliefs, or your sartorial game.
The high street is also a great port of call for more trend-led pieces, as the price point makes them less of a commitment, should you grow tired of them come next season – though we do advocate practicing circularity where possible to avoid waste.
Zara, Mango and JWPei are amazing for fun and colourful designs that work well for a night out or special event such as weddings and holidays. Remember the summer where shell and pearl bags were all the rage? Whilst Jacquemus and Loewe were just some of the big name designers with covetable styles, they weren’t exactly accessible.
It was a matter of mere weeks before more budget-friendly alternatives started cropping up, satisfying fashion lovers’ need for fun designs they wouldn’t regret later.
In terms of this season’s trends, look out for XXL shoppers, pops of neon and acid hues, as well as fun textures of shearling and feathers. It’s ALL about having fun with your style again.
Shop my edit of the best handbags under £100 below.
Large Straw Bucket Tote, £89 at ARKET
This carry-all bucket tote features a hand-braided crochet structure made in lightweight paper straw.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag, £79.57 at Amazon Fashion
This cult vegan leather handbag has been toted by the likes of Gigia Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. I'm a big fan of its fun colours, though it's also available in classic cream and black.
SMOCKED OVERSIZED SHOPPER BAG, £55 at COS
Crafted from recycled polyester with a recycled cotton lining, this neutral, oversized shopper is elevated with a textured finish and features a practical zip closure to safely carry your daily essentials.
GANNI Knotted recycled fibre-blend satin handbag, £95 at MatchesFashion
A knotted top handle imbues Ganni's brown handbag with a playful flair. It's made from lustrous satin that's woven from blended recycled fibres with an elasticated top that opens with a magnetic fastening to a compact interior.
Weave Detail Cross Body Bag, £32.90 at Warehouse
This faux leather handbag has an intricate two-tone lattice pattern that makes it look way more expensive than its price tag.
Leather shopper bag, £49.99 at Mango
So chic, I can't believe it's real suede and less that £50.
Faux Fur Tote Bag, £69 at ARKET
This medium-sized tote bag comes in a soft faux fur made from recycled polyester. An elegantly simple design turned into a statement piece thanks to the eye-catching shell fabric.
Shopper, £24.99 at H&M
This holdall also comes in tan and will be the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.
MINI BAG WITH CHAIN, £27.99 at ZARA
This season is all about colour, so add some joy to your outfit with this orange bag with cute chain detailing.
Ted Baker Women’s Amali Cross Body, £98 at Amazon Fashion
This classic black leather crossbody is 30% off right now, coming in at just under £100. It has a more trend-led strap that you can remove, should you prefer the more understated black leather strap with gold hardware.
ISABEL MARANT Yenky oversized flocked tie-dyed canvas tote, £100 at Net-A-Porter
Isabel Marant's 'Yenky' tote is made from durable canvas that's tie-dyed in tonal shades of blue and flocked with the label's logo. Perfect for logo lovers.
Radley Lexington Small Flapover Crossbody Bag, £89 at Amazon Fashion
Don't turn your nose up at Radley. It may have a reputation for being a 'mum brand' however it's full of fashion-forward styles such as this red leather bag.