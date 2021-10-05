Celebs can’t get enough of this £80 sustainable handbag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What do Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox all have in common – aside from acting and modelling careers of course? They’ve all been papped with the same handbag over the past few weeks.

It’s called the Gabbi bag and is surprisingly affordable at just £79 (plus, you can currently get 10% off with the code GET10).

It is by sustainable label JW PEI, a Los Angeles label which set out to ‘create a line of minimalistic, vegan handbags using high-quality canvas, polyurethane, and certified fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles, at an affordable price point’.

Although brand new, you can see that the brand has already garnered an impressive celebrity following, thanks to its fun and colourful bags, which were also a hit with the street style set at fashion month.

They come in over 10 different colours, ranging from your classic hues such as cream, brown and black, to more fashion-forward shades like bubblegum pink, lime green and sky blue.

The ruched handle and classic 90s baguette shape make it the perfect over-the-shoulder companion that will no doubt add a pop of fun to your outfit.

Sold.